Protect Your Child From The Summer Heat: Signs Of Dehydration In Children To Look Out For

Even if your child isn't thirsty, make sure he or she takes regular breaks to drink fluids during play.

Do not neglect the symptoms of dehydration in children, they may progress to more serious heat illness, such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Children are more susceptible to dehydration and heat-related illness than adults because their body surface area per pound of weight is greater and have higher metabolic rates. Young thletes who work hard in the summer heat are especially vulnerable to heat dehydration. Recognize the early warning symptoms of heat exhaustion. Your information has the potential to save a child's life. Summer activities, such as baseball, tennis and football practice, are popular in both the neighbourhood and at camp. Before you send your kids out to practise or just for a long day of sunbathing learn how to protect them from dehydration and heat illness.

Here, Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, has listed signs of dehydration in children that parents should look out for.

Dehydration Symptoms in Children

Dehydration symptoms in children might include:

TRENDING NOW

Feeling thirsty

Fatigue

Irritability

Parched mouth

Feeling overheated

Children who complain of thirst, feeling uncomfortable, or appear irritated in the heat may be dehydrated. Remove the youngster from the sun and place him or her in a cool, comfortable location. Begin by encouraging them to drink plenty of cold fluids, such as water or sports drinks. Sugary fruit juices or drinks with more than 8 per cent carbs are not suggested since the body does not absorb them as quickly. They should also remove any additional garment layers or cumbersome sports equipment. Cool, moist towels can be applied to hot skin.

If these symptoms are neglected, they might progress to more serious heat illness, such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Heat Illness With Dehydration In Children

Heat cramps are painful cramps that occur in the abdominal muscles, arms, or legs.

Heat syncope is defined as weakness, exhaustion, or fainting after exercising in hot weather.

Heat exhaustion is characterised by excessive perspiration, weariness, headache, dizziness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, chills, weakness, extreme thirst, muscular aches and cramps, eyesight issues, flushing, agitation or irritability, and, in severe cases, coma.

High body temperature (typically 104 F-105 F or higher), nausea and vomiting, convulsions, disorientation or delirium, hot, dry skin, unconsciousness, coma, shortness of breath, reduced urination, or blood in urine or stool are all symptoms of heatstroke.

What Can I Do to Keep My Child Hydrated?

Make sure they drink cold water frequently and early in the day. Allow your child to arrive at practice or play fully hydrated. Then, even if your child isn't thirsty, make sure he or she takes regular breaks to drink fluids during play. According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, a decent size drink for a child is 5 ounces of cold tap water for a child weighing 88 pounds and 9 ounces for an adolescent weighing 132 pounds. One ounce is roughly equivalent to two kid-sized gulps.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES