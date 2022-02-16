Precocious Puberty: Is Your Child Showing Very Early Signs Of Puberty?

Precocious puberty is more common in girls than boys.

Precocious puberty not only affect a child physically but also mentally. Get to know more about this disorder from a gynaecologist.

Have you ever heard of precocious puberty? It is a condition in which a child's appearance starts developing into that of an adult due to physical and hormonal changes at an earlier age than what is considered to be expected. The changes include rapid growth of bones and muscles, changes in body shape and size, deepening of the voice, and development of the body's ability to reproduce, says Dr. Bharathi Ramesh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Banashankari, Bangalore.

He adds, "Puberty is initiated when the body releases hormonal signals called gonadotropins that stimulate the growth of the sex glands (gonads) i.e., the ovaries in a girl, the testes in a boy. When puberty begins before the age of 8 in girls and age 9 in boys, it is considered precocious puberty."

Most children who suffer from the disorder initially grow fast, but they also stop growing before reaching their full genetic height potential. Dr. Ramesh sheds further light on the condition, including symptoms, types, complications, treatment and more. Keep reading -

Types of precocious puberty

Central precocious puberty, peripheral precocious puberty, and incomplete puberty are the three precocious puberty types that affect a child.

Central Precocious Puberty: It occurs when sex hormones are released too early. However, in many cases, the reason behind the early release of hormones remains unknown. Brain trauma, tumors of the hypothalamus, or brain infections cause central precocious puberty.

Peripheral precocious puberty occurs due to a problem with reproductive organs i.e. ovaries and testicles or hormone exposure from the surrounding environment. Any issue with adrenal glands can also cause peripheral precocious puberty.

Incomplete puberty is when a child has just a few signs of early puberty like very early breast development in young girls or growth of body hair in boys and girls

Signs and symptoms

Some of the signs and symptoms include acne, body odor, and a growth spurt in both genders. For girls, breast development, menstruation, and pubic hair before the age of 8 and for boys, deepening of the voice, facial, pubic, and underarm hair before 9.

Risk factors

Any child can develop precocious puberty; however, the condition is more common in girls than boys. If a child has a family history of the disease or a rare genetic syndrome, they are more likely to go through early puberty. Tumors or radiation therapy for central nervous system problems can also increase the risk of precocious puberty. It is also observed that children who are obese or exposed to sex hormones have a higher chance of being at risk.

Diagnosis

If a child starts showing these symptoms, they must be taken to a doctor for proper evaluation. The doctor performs a physical examination and an X-ray to estimate the child's bone age as bone age is older than the calendar age for people who go through early puberty. An ultrasound will examine the adrenal glands and ovaries or testes. The doctor will also do some blood tests and maybe MRI to make detailed images of tissues in the body.

Treatment

If precocious puberty is diagnosed, medications like synthetic (man-made) hormones that halt the production of reproductive hormones can manage precocious puberty in most children. On the other hand, some children need surgery to remove tumors or other masses that may be the underlying cause behind the symptoms of early puberty. In some cases, removing the outside source of growth hormones, such as estrogen creams, will stop early puberty.

Complications of Precocious puberty

Precocious puberty does affect a child not only physically but also mentally. As early puberty makes a child's physical features and emotions develop much earlier than their friends and classmates, it may force the child to feel self-conscious and embarrassed or be the victim of bullying by other children.

When to visit the doctor?

If you think your child is showing very early signs of puberty, it is better to seek professional treatment, especially if the child is younger than 10 years. Try not to get anxious about it, as it may worry your kid as well. Getting a proper diagnosis early on can help in controlling the development.

If you child is feeling embarrassed or self-conscious due to the physical changes, freely talk to them and explain. You can also seek the help of a therapist in this situation as well.