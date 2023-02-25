Phases Of Heat Illness: How Does Heat Affect Health?

Various stages of heat illness include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke; all three are dangerous and detrimental to a child's health.

Humans are susceptible to both direct and indirect impacts from heat. Immediate effects include: Heat illness, accelerated death from respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, and hospitalization. Indirectly, it can impact health care services; an increased risk of accidents like drowning is also noticed during summers; other indirect effects include increased transmission of food and waterborne diseases and can cause potential disruption of power, water, transport and productivity.

Phases Of Heat Illness

Various stages of heat illness include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke; all three are dangerous and detrimental to a child's health. Some essential symptoms include fatigue, excessive sweating, dizziness or faintness, and calm skin and peripheries. Left untreated, it can progress to a severe heat illness - heat stroke. Among the illnesses mentioned earlier, one most common one is conjunctivitis which can be painful for the child and can put other family members at risk of infection: so we shall discuss it in detail; Conjunctivitis, also known as "pink eye" is a common problem in children especially in school going age. It is swelling of the conjunctiva inner side lids. Other conditions mimic conjunctivitis, but it could manifest as serious rheumatological problems causing uveitis (inflammation of the uvea, middle layer of the tissue in the eye). Rarely will children get chemical conjunctivitis. Either bacteria or viruses can cause infectious conjunctivitis. It can also spread by contaminated swimming pool towels or water. In addition, if there is ocular discharge, a youngster with conjunctivitis still transmits the disease to others.

Role Of Parents:

Appropriate clothing Adequate hydration Small, frequent meals and avoiding very high protein Personal protective measures Avoiding accidents like drowning - supervised swimming

Role Of Pediatricians:

Educating the parents about heat effects on children Encouraging timely vaccination to prevent viral exanthems

Role Of Society And The Public Health System:

Reduce, reuse and recycle - The more we buy new, the greater our carbon footprint. Plant trees and other vegetation Invest in energy efficiency and renewables - solar panels and energy-saving policies for new buildings. Saving energy helps us cut costs and lowers our carbon footprint.

RECOMMENDED STORIES