Sometimes, a child may get very upset when he or she faces any obstacles or he or she is asked not to do something. @Shutterstock

Earlier, till the 1990s, it was believed that bipolar disorder was a disease that only adults got. Now, there is a change in this belief. Though, the average age of onset for bipolar is 25, it is believed that even children as young as five can also suffer from this disorder. Moreover, in children, the cycle of manic and depressive episodes is also more frequent. But still, many experts believe that these episodes are not as dramatic as in adults. Very little is still known about pediatric bipolar disorder but, if some experts are to be believed, as many as 20 per cent of adult patients exhibited symptoms as children. Also Read - Harmful Bipolar Disorder Myths Busted

Having a child with bipolar disorder is not easy and it can be traumatic for any parent. But fortunately, this disorder can be treated with timely intervention. Medications are strong, no doubt, but proper treatment can completely cure the problem and help your child live a normal, happy life. But how do you know if you child has this disorder? Here are a few symptoms you need to look out for. Also Read - What is bipolar disorder? Some warning signs to look out for

SYMPTOMS OF PEDIATRIC BIPOLAR DISORDER

It may not always be easy to catch the symptoms of this disorder in children. You may mistake some evidence as a normal behavior of children when they are growing up. Moreover, each child may exhibit different symptoms and you have to be really alert to recognize the signs. Here, are a few signs and symptoms that you need to look out for. Also Read - Beware: Unsupportive or cold parenting can lead to premature ageing, health risks in kids

Hyper-active and silly behaviour

This is normal behavior in a child. But sometimes, this behavior may be extreme. He or she may suddenly laugh for no reason and act incredibly silly, especially in the morning or near bedtime. He or she may also talk very fast or switch topics mid-sentence without losing the flow of speech. You may also notice that your child becomes “hyperfocused” on a single subject or project that seems to come out of nowhere. He may also be unwilling to take naps and refuse to go to bed at night. Getting up frequently at night may also be another sign of bipolar disorder.

Runaway imagination

All children are imaginative. But sometimes, this may border on living in an imaginative place all the time. Be alert if your child comes up with complex storylines for his toys. He or she may also act out these imaginative scenarios excitedly.

Extreme anger and violence

No child likes to hear ‘no’ when they want to do something. But they usually get it and comply. But sometimes, a child may get very upset when he or she faces any obstacles or he or she is asked not to do something. Your child may also become very angry and react violently by breaking toys and tearing the pages of books over small things like not getting immediate attention when he asked for something. This is not normal behavior.

Treatment options

Treatment options for pediatric bipolar disorder are similar to adults. Usually, doctors use a combination of medication and therapy. Your child may have to take some mood stabilizers. You need to be alert for any side-effects as these are strong medications. Cognitive behavioral therapy also helps. You need to ensure that your child is getting enough sleep as this will also help in the management of this disorder. Be alert to your child’s mood changes and constantly engage with your child.