After school, kids are exhausted and hungry and need fueling up for their after-school activities. Many of them resort to eating cookies, packaged snacks and chocolates because they are convenient to eat, easily available and addictive. It is difficult for parents to step in and avoid them from eating junk because kids are used to eating this kind of food. But the health hazards of packaged foods are too grave to ignore. From obesity to heart problems and hormonal imbalances to even cancer, junk food has been linked to dangerous diseases. This is why parents need to ensure that kids replace these unhealthy foods with nutritious snacks. But if you think cooking up and making them eat nutritious snacks is going to be too tedious, you have got to read what celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests. Following her super simple tip is going to make your kids healthier, smarter and happier.

Our children often come back home from school feeling a bit low on energy. They are hungry and need something nutritious to eat. But this is also the time when they refuse to sit down and have a proper meal. Peanuts with jaggery is the perfect solution for these kind of situations, and ensures that they stay off junk food.

• It’s handy

• Can be had in car, bus or while walking back from school or as soon as you reach home

• Allows kids to choose proportion of peanuts and jaggery as per their taste

Why peanut and jaggery?

• This is a complete meal, wholesome but not cumbersome to eat or even prepare.

• It is a super mix of micro-minerals, vitamins and polyphenols.

• Rich in essential fats too, good for the heart and bones. Especially good for athletic kids and gymnasts in particular.

• Extremely high in antioxidants, making it a boon for kids who don’t like eating fruits.

• Has the minerals and Vit B profile to ease puberty and cramps during periods.

Options –

• You can use cashews instead of peanuts too.

• Add 1-2 tsp of ghee if your kid is allergic or low on immunity.

• You can even garnish this with fresh coconut or eat it with a piece of dry coconut. Especially recommended for kids who are fighting obesity, diabetes or fatty liver.

• In summers, you can even use ghee roasted kurmura or lahya and mix peanuts with it instead of jaggery.