According to a new study at the University of California in the US, common gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation and bloating are linked to troubling sleep problems, self-harm and physical complaints in pre-school children especially those with autism. According to the new study, published in the journal Autism Research, these GI symptoms are much more common and potentially disruptive in young kids with autism.

Researchers say that this study highlights the link between GI symptoms and some problematic behaviours we see in preschool-aged children. Gastrointestinal concerns are frequently reported by parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Establishing a link between GI symptoms and ASD

For the purpose of the study, the research team evaluated the presence of GI symptoms in preschool-aged children with and without autism. The study included 255 children with ASD between two and 3.5 years of age and 129 typically developing children in the same age group. Paediatricians specialising in autism interviewed caregivers during the children's medical evaluation. They asked the parents how often their children experienced GI symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, painful stooling, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, blood in stool and blood in vomit.

The researchers grouped children in two categories: those who experienced one or more GI symptom and those who never or rarely had GI symptoms in the last three months. They compared the children in the two groups on measures of developmental, behavioural and adaptive functioning.

30 per cent children with ASD had multiple GI symptoms

The study found that preschool-aged children with ASD were 2.7 times more likely to experience gastrointestinal symptoms than their typically developing peers. In fact, almost 50 per cent of children with ASD reported frequent GI symptoms – compared to 18 per cent of children with typical development. The findings showed that around 30 per cent of the children with ASD experienced multiple GI symptoms. Multiple GI symptoms were associated with increased challenges with sleep and attention, as well as problem behaviours related to self-harm, aggression and restricted or repetitive behaviour in both autistic and typically developing children. The severity of these problems was higher in children with autism.

Dealing with GI symptoms may offer relief to kids with ASD

According to researchers, problem behaviours may be an expression of GI discomfort in preschool-aged children. GI symptoms are often treatable, so it is important to recognize how common they are in children with autism. Treating their GI symptoms could potentially provide some relief to the kids and their parents.

GI symptoms in kids

Stomachache is a very common symptom of gastrointestinal disorder in children. But other than this, your child may also experience diarrhea or constipation, nausea and vomiting and heartburn. Your child may also experience bloating and flatulence. These are not serious conditions, but still prompt treatment will help avoid later complications. Since a child may not always be able to express his or her discomfort, you need to be alert to changes in mood and behavior.

(With inputs from IANS)