Parenting was never easy. But millennial parenting seems to be getting tougher by the day especially with regards to our children’s health. Our kids are getting obese and unhealthy. There are plenty of things to blame for that: overdependence on technology and gadgets, easy availability of junk food, rampant fast food advertising, lack of knowledge about good nutrition habits, increase in stress, harmful environmental factors. This is why there is an urgent need to make amends. All change must start at home. The good part, however, is that the changes don’t need to be difficult, expensive, time-consuming or inconvenient. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who advises Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and others on what to eat and what not to eat and the author of the newly published Notes for Healthy Kids, guides you on simple things you need to do to ensure your kids are happy and healthy. This is a part of her immensely popular 12-week fitness project 2019.

1. Kids must play at least 60 minutes every day, even at the cost of tuition class or homework. Our children are not getting the basic minimum physical activity that is recommended for good health and that is one of the reasons why we see rising rates of obesity, allergies and frequent sicknesses in our kids. WHO recommends a minimum of 60 mins of free play every day till the age of 17 years. Do note that higher than 60 mins bring additional benefits.

2. Regular physical activity leads to –

– healthy musculoskeletal tissue (bones, muscles and joints)

– healthy cardiovascular system (heart and lungs)

– neuromuscular awareness (coordination and movement control)

– facilitates maintenance of healthy body weight

– improves psychological wellbeing, self-confidence, social interaction and integration.

3. Long term physical activity in kids also ensures that they are less tempted to get into drugs, alcohol and smoking once they begin to experience the benefits of staying physically fit.

4. As parents/ society, we can facilitate physical activity for children by –

– encouraging them to play in all weathers and seasons

– teaching boys to share open spaces with girls and teaching girls to fearlessly occupy open green spaces to run, jump and roll

– by allowing them to bunk tuition class or homework if it comes in the way of 60 mins of free play

– by making politicians realize that free access to open spaces will get them your vote

5. It’s not okay to let kids watch TV or iPad even if it helps them finish a meal. It’s important to teach them to eat with all senses and not mindlessly. Eating while viewing means bigger bites, faster speed of consumption and eventually digestion issues and a higher risk of NCDs. TV viewing while eating is linked to higher demand for colas or junk food by kids.

6. It is okay if your kid is not about the same height and weight as their peers or cousins. Each child has their own unique growth curve and as long as they are active and alert in school and regularly play/ participate in sports, their height and weight is not a concern.

7. You must remember that there is no one source for one nutrient. The idea is to eat a more diverse diet, that is local, seasonal and traditional and to compliment it with playing outdoors and regulating bedtime. It is only when basics are in place that the body is capable of assimilating all nutrients including protein, calcium and vitamins.