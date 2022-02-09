What is Deworming and why is it important

National Deworming Day: How Can Intestinal Worms Impact The Body Of Your Child?

A child should take the deworming tablet twice a year from the age of two.

National Deworming Day is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to deworm children between the ages of 1 to 19 at schools and Anganwadi centers. Let's understand what deworming is and why is it important.

The majority of us have suffered from illnesses related to intestinal worms, most likely when we were younger. Intestinal worms are amongst the most common parasites that affect a kid's nutrition and growth. When worms enter a body, they multiply inside the intestine and start feeding off it, leading to several health issues like stunted growth, malnutrition, and a deficit of Vitamin A in the intestine, if not treated immediately and adequately. Intestinal worms are also known as parasite worms. Some common intestinal worms found in the body include tapeworms, hookworm, pinworm and flukes. As National Deworming Day will be observed tomorrow, let's understand what deworming is and why is it important.

How do intestinal worms effect kids?

Children who are exposed to an unclean environment or are often in direct contact with the soil are more prone to getting affected by these worms. Parents whose children play in areas lacking sanitation need to pay even more attention to their children's health as dirty hands, tools, toys, or food are easy modes of transmission for these worms to go from the contaminated soil to the inside of a child's body and intestine. They must ensure that their child is properly washing hands, not eating uncleaned vegetables or consuming unhygienic food and water, as prevention is better than cure.

Harmful effects of intestinal worms

If left untreated worm infections can cause

TRENDING NOW

Anaemia Malnourishment Impaired physical and mental development Affected children find it difficult to go about their day-to day activities

When to consult a doctor

If a child starts showing symptoms of stomach pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting, nausea, anaemia, diarrhoea, rashes in the anal area, irritating itchiness, fatigue and constant coughing, they must immediately consult a doctor for an early diagnosis. With an early diagnosis, there is not much to greatly worry about. The quick and easy treatment will allow the child to grow better, stronger, sharper and healthier in no time. A doctor usually checks for the presence of worms with history from parents, examination of stools, looking under the nails and the sticky tape test. If the test results indicate the presence of worms inside the body, the child must undergo deworming.

What is Deworming and why is it important

Deworming is the process of eliminating worms and boosting the child's immunity to help control infections. It ensures children's well-being and improves their concentration. Not doing it can lead to severe illnesses. A child should take the deworming tablet twice a year from the age of two to eradicate parasites and release them from their body via stools. Albendazole and Mebendazole are safe drugs in the form of tablets that the Government of India recommends for treating intestinal worms. Moreover, children living in the developing world need mass deworming as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that about 10 percent of people in the developing world are infested with intestinal worms.

India and National Deworming Day

National Deworming Day is celebrated on February 10th every year in the country. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to deworm children between the ages of 1 to 19 at schools and Anganwadi centers.

You may like to read

As a nation we need to take upon ourselves the responsibility to protect our children from intestinal worms. A national level initiative coupled with awareness about deworming will go a long way in combating the problem. Only medications are not sufficient to deal with this issue. Education, proper hand hygiene and sanitation play a crucial role in preventing these diseases.

The article is authored by Dr. Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES