Are you having a hard time making your child sleep at night? If your child is struggling with sleep, and his/her bedtime routine has become more like a bedtime marathon every day, consult a paediatrician. Childhood insomnia can lead to a number of behavioural problems such as irritability, mood swings, hyperactivity, aggressiveness, etc. It may affect their mental health, causing symptoms like a decreased attention span and memory problems. To deal with their children’s sleep problem, some parents are giving them melatonin supplement. What exactly it is? Is it safe for children? Read on to find the answers. Also Read - Pregnancy diet: 5 foods that can help expecting moms get a good night’s sleep

An online survey conducted by The New York Times in May found that many children with difficulty sleeping are given melatonin supplement by their parents, under the recommendation of paediatricians. Interestingly, this supplement even comes flavoured with chocolate, which makes children like it too. It is believed to be very effective in improving the quality of sleep among kids. Some parents have described this supplement as “magic” or “game changer” as it helps their kids sleep easily. Also Read - Boost your immunity with good sleep amid the COVID-19 pandemic: These foods will help you snooze better

Melatonin supplements: Some facts you need to know

Melatonin is a hormone secreted by the pineal gland, a pea-size organ in the brain. It regulates the body’s internal clock and induces sleepiness. Also Read - Poor sleep can affect your thinking skills: Avoid these foods before bed for a peaceful night

Paediatricians are reportedly widely prescribing melatonin supplements as treatment for children’s sleep problems in the US. However, there is a lack of research on the melatonin use among young children. In addition, there are no universally agreed upon standards regarding the dosages as well as for how long it should be taken, etc.

However, a 2014 study in the European Journal of Pediatric Neurology recommended doses of one milligram for children and adolescents.

The melatonin supplements are sold as liquids, gummies, chewables, capsules and tablets, all with different dosage instructions. Moreover, these supplements are not regulated as strictly as OTC or prescription drugs. Unlike other drugs, there is no mandatory obligation for melatonin supplement makers to submit evidence about the products’ effectiveness, nor verify that ingredients listed there are accurate or pure. This missing information has caused some experts worry about the popularity of melatonin supplements. In the United States, parents do not even require a prescription to buy the supplements.

Does it have any side effects?

According to some doctors in the US, melatonin supplements appear to be more effective among children and the elderly. However, it may not help a child who wakes up frequently in the middle of the night. Melatonin is also not appropriate for restless leg syndrome, say experts.

Some studies have found use of melatonin for sleep onset insomnia in children and adolescents to be moderately effective in the short term and safe. However, the quality of the studies was patchy. Melatonin is also proved to be effective for treating insomnia in children with neurodevelopmental disorders including epilepsy and autism spectrum disorders.

Doctors usually prescribe melatonin to children who meet some criteria for insomnia, specially difficulty falling asleep. It is also important that other reasons for sleep problems are ruled out before giving the supplement to your kid.

So, if your kid is constantly facing sleep issues, talk to your paediatrician to see if any underlying problem is causing your child’s insomnia. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Institutes of Health advise against long-term use of melatonin in children.

Some experts say children should not be given more than five milligrams of melatonin. Higher doses won’t give a lot of benefit, but lead to unwanted side effects like headaches, morning grogginess or vivid dreams. Parents are also advised that to combine melatonin supplement with behavioural interventions like a consistent bedtime routine to improve their child’s sleep quality.