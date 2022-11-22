Know The Importance Of Hepatitis A Vaccination In Children

Dr Arti Pawaria shares why hepatitis A vaccination is essential for kids.

Hepatitis A is an RNA virus which causes inflammation of the liver. It primarily spreads through contaminated food or water, inadequate sanitation, and poor personal hygiene. For example, this might happen in families through sewage-contaminated or inadequately treated water. Hepatitis A infection can occur in sporadic and epidemic forms of acute hepatitis in developing countries, with a bent for cyclic recurrences, especially during monsoon season (July October). It doesn't cause chronic liver disease but can cause acute liver failure in approximately 1 % of the total cases, with a fatality rate of 44- 52%. Dr Arti Pawaria, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead, Department of Paediatric Hepatology, Gastroenterology & Liver Transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shares why hepatitis A vaccination is essential for kids.

Is there any geographical distribution for Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A outbreaks have been reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, affecting children.

What is the burden of Hepatitis A in children in India?

Hepatitis A virus infection is the commonest cause of paediatric liver failure in India, with varying severity from uncomplicated subclinical/clinical acute hepatitis to acute liver failure. Hepatitis A accounts for 70-80% of acute viral hepatitis and 40-60% of all acute liver failure in children within the Indian subcontinent.

How often is hospitalization required for Hepatitis A?

Hospitalization is essential in rapidly declining liver function tests, altered sensorium and features of acute liver failure. In addition, significantly decreased oral intake, thanks to excessive vomiting, might warrant brief hospitalization.

What is the treatment for Hepatitis A?

Medical care with supportive treatment for liver dysfunction, Cerebro-protective measures, and reasonable fluid balance in acute liver failure is paramount. Despite a small percentage of cases with irreversible liver failure, urgent liver transplantation is lifesaving.

How can hepatitis A be prevented?

Avoid intake of uncooked (salads, cut fruits, fresh juices prepared outside) or unhygienically prepared foods, especially during the season.

An adequate supply of safe beverage Improved sanitation for correct disposal of sewage within communities; and Personal hygiene practices like regular handwashing before meals and after toilet use. A safe and effective vaccine is out there against Hepatitis A.

What are the available vaccines for Hepatitis A?

Two sorts of vaccines are available in India. Vaccination with the killed vaccine (Havrix) consists of two shots spaced six months apart or one shot with the liver-attenuated vaccine (Biovac A). Protection starts 1-2 weeks after the primary dose of vaccine and lasts 20 years to life after two doses.

Where does India substitute the endemicity of hepatitis A?

India is in an epidemiological transition from high to intermediate endemicity due to rapid (but unequal) development and improving hygiene standards.

What does the transition of endemicity mean to us?

World Health Organization recommends that countries transitioning from high to intermediate HAV endemicity should consider the introduction of large-scale HAV vaccination.

What is the disease load of Hepatitis A in India?

According to national estimates, 44,663 cases of hepatitis A infection were detected between 2011-2013. This burden is reportedly much higher than the current caseload (per year) for all other vaccine-preventable diseases in India, except Pertussis (in 2013).

What is the importance of vaccination against Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is one of the only few vaccine-preventable hepatic diseases. As per global estimates of mortality, hepatitis A infection ranked sixth amongst infectious (vaccine-preventable) causes of worldwide mortality, which is more than Pertussis (whooping cough), Tetanus, Chicken Pox and Diphtheria.