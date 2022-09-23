Know Everything About Cancer In Children By Pediatrician

Know About Pediatric Cancer By Dr Vishal Parmar

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Pediatric cancer is typically seen in young children. But, awareness regarding this type of cancer is deficient. Not many parents know about this cancer. Therefore, a high degree of suspicion is required to identify childhood cancer. Cancer can occur in any child, from newborns to Teenage. In the below article, Dr Vishal Parmar, Consultant Pediatrician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road, help the parents to understand paediatric cancer in a better way. Therefore, take utmost care of your children without ignoring any abnormal symptoms. The incidence of cancer is rising not only in adults but even children. Nowadays, many children are diagnosed with various types of cancer.

How Does Lymphoma Begin?

The most common type is leukaemia, bone marrow and blood cancer. Lymphoma starts in immune system cells named lymphocytes. It often begins in the lymph nodes or other lymph tissues, like the tonsils or thymus, and impacts the bone marrow and other organs.

Brain cancer and neuroblastoma start in certain very early forms of nerve cells and are most often found in an embryo or fetus. Osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer known as nephroblastoma, are also commonly seen. Furthermore, Rhabdomyosarcoma is a malignant soft-tissue sarcoma that develops in the muscle, mainly in the neck, head, bladder, and testes. Many newborns are born with retinoblastoma. (A type of eyeball Cancer)

The treatment will differ from person-to-person. Do not self-medicate to manage the symptom.

The diagnosis: Your doctor is the right person to help you with an accurate diagnosis and treatment. The doctor will suggest a line of treatment based on the tumour's symptoms, severity, and location.

Those kids with cancer will require prompt medical attention. The line of treatment for cancer will include surgery to get rid of the cancerous cells or tumours, chemotherapy, or even radiation. The parents need not panic as cancer treatment can cause various side effects. But, many medicines and even therapies can make kids comfortable while they're treated for cancer. It will be imperative for parents to involve their children in their cancer treatment and educate them.

If the child is feeling anxious or stressed, calm them down. Prompt diagnosis and early treatment are imperative to successfully tackling cancer and leading a healthy life. There are lots of cancer-treated children around living healthy everyday life.