If you find your child wake up in the middle of the night due to achy legs, don't worry. This could simply be the symptom of growing pains characterised by muscle cramps and throbbing sensations in the legs and arms. While the pain usually strikes in the late afternoon or evening, your child can also experience it at night. Growing pains usually hit pre-schoolers (children in the age bracket of 3 and 4 years) and pre-teens (kids aged between 8 and 12 years). It may occur every day intermittently.

What could be the cause behind growing pains?

Though named as growing pains, there is no evidence that this condition is associated with a child's growth spurts. In fact, paediatricians are of the opinion that bone growth doesn't lead to pain. So, it is likely that kids experience growing pains due to overuse of their muscles caused by constant playing, running, jumping and other activities.

Watch out for these symptoms

Every kid experiences growing pains differently. While some undergo immense pain, others experience it in a mild form. In fact, some children won't even get it every day. Legs are the most common location for growing pains. They usually hit the front of the thighs, calves and the area behind the knees. However, this pain doesn't generally affect the knee joint. However, if you find any abnormality in this joint, like redness or swelling, it could be indicative of juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Some kids may experience growing pains in both their arms along with the legs. Headaches and abdominal pains can also be the sign of growing pains in some cases.

How are growing pains detected?

In this case, the method of diagnosis is that of elimination. The doctor will rule out other probable culprits behind the pain after examining your child physically and reviewing his medical history and symptoms. Make sure you consult a paediatrician if your little one complains of any pain in his limbs. Growing pains do not come with any sort of abnormality. That’s why no diagnostic test like blood work or X-ray isn’t required for this condition.

How are growing pains eased?

There is actually no treatment for growing pains because it’s not a disease. But massaging or stretching the legs ease the pain. Placing a warm cloth or a heat pad on the legs can also be an option. If these natural ways don’t work, then you may consider giving your child an over-the-counter pain reliever like ibuprofen. However, avoid aspirin while it comes to kids. This medicine can lead to a rare but life-threatening condition called Reye’s Syndrome, a disease that can cause brain or liver damage.

Should you worry about growing pains?

Normally, this is a harmless condition that children outgrow. But the symptoms of growing pains are similar to those of many serious underlying health conditions like juvenile idiopathic arthritis, restless leg syndrome, abnormal range of motion in the joints, vitamin D deficiency and even bon cancer. The muscle that your child is complaining about can signal a serious condition if it is accompanied by: