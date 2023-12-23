Innovations In Paediatric Cancer Care: Personalized Medicines And Targeted Therapies

Today, ground-breaking developments in next-generation sequencing technology, chromatin analysis and stem cell biology have enabled the development of a new molecular understanding of childhood cancer. This has led to a new generation of targeted immune-oncology medicines for cancers. Given the current paediatric protocols that divide childhood cancer into molecular or genetic profiles, Dr. Silky Jain, Senior Pediatric Haemoto-Oncologist, Delhi NCR, shares that it is safe to say that this personalized therapy is not new. The whole world is trying to get the best out of it for the benefit of children who have cancer.

To understand how modern-age drugs are improving cure rates in paediatric cancer, let us dive deep into a few newly researched treatment options to treat different types of childhood cancers:

Unlike conventional treatments (like chemotherapy) that destroy tumours and normal cells, precision medicine aims explicitly to dismantle a particular malignancy's molecular variations and target cancer cells while sparing normal cells. In recent years, various national and international scientific trials like Pediatric MATCH, MAPPYACTS, PRISM, and PROFILE have worked towards biologically characterizing tumour samples from patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk disease, in which treatment options are limited.

Precision Medicine Through Genomic Profiling

Recently, consistent attempts at transcriptomic profiles of paediatric patients and genomic alterations have promising opportunities to understand difficult-to-access neoplasms. To ensure precision, genomic profiling helps identify genetic mutations or changes in a child's cancer cells and leads to the selection of targeted therapies tailored for such specific abnormalities. This is especially useful in certain solid tumours. For example, BRAFV600 inhibitors (Dabrafenib, Vemurafenib), MEK inhibitors (Trametinib, Selumetinib) and mTOR inhibitors (Everolimus) have helped improve survival in certain kinds of brain tumours in children.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy obviates the need for often toxic chemotherapy in sensitive populations like infants or older adults and increases the chance of cures in specific selected populations. CAR T-cell therapy is another unique immunotherapy which has revolutionised the treatment of advanced blood cancers in children and adults. These cells are engineered using advanced technology to target some common antigens/proteins in leukaemia cells. They differ from antibodies as they can persist in the patient's body for a long time by repeated cell division and proliferation. This helps keep the target leukaemia under control and can even result in long-term cures. Though immunotherapy is used mainly as a bridge to stem cell transplant in advanced or recurrent cases of blood cancer, transplant may be unnecessary in some patients who have undergone CAR T-cell therapy and are maintaining long-term remission.

