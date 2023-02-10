Impact Of COVID-19 On Children: How To Restructure Their Childhood

Get to know the various problems faced by children during COVID-19 pandemic and how meditative modalities can help them.

The pandemic has not only taken a toll on adults but even on children. It has impacted their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. There are a majority of problems that children have experienced during these unprecedented times. Let's talk about some vital issues faced by children during the pandemic and how to help them restructure their childhood.

Talking to TheHealthSite, Ishan Shivanand, Founder, Yoga of Immortals, says ,"It is only natural for parents to be quite concerned about their child's living standard. Children struggle with diet and even physical health. They are sensitive to any sudden changes in their environment that have an impact on their behaviour and attitudes in interpersonal relationships. Children afflicted with mental diseases such as depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Generalised Anxiety Disorder struggled during COVID-19. The pandemic further impacted their sleep cycles, resulting in insomnia and severe mood swings."

Such worries are reasonable and troubling, mainly when both parents are unable to provide for the child continuously.

Impact Of COVID-19 On Children: Meditation may come to their rescue

Although using medications would seem to be the preferred approach, meditation offers a non-pharmaceutical solution, asserts Shivanand.

"For instance, after only 4-8 weeks of diligent practice, a research study with participants who reported anxiety and insomnia detected considerably lower intensity in their symptoms. The participants made the decision to partake in these non-pharmaceutical meditative modalities. The subjects had a 72-82 per cent reduction in their symptoms and increased mental resilience," he adds.

Some fool-proof tips that children should follow

Sine we are now aware of the various problems faced by children during a pandemic, let's talk about how to restructure their childhood. The expert suggests some fool-proof tips for the same. He says:

Non-pharmaceutical meditative practices can aid in influencing important lifestyle decisions in youngsters. For instance, the practice of purposeful action and consumption is one of the elements of such modalities. By always being aware of their nutritional needs, children can develop better eating habits. Additionally, in high-risk circumstances, these modalities might give the youngster stability and tranquillity.

It's essential for kids to have mental resilience. The effectiveness of meditative modalities in terms of cost and their capacity to maintain a child's quality of connections has been repeatedly demonstrated by research studies. Such routines can assist parents in assessing the child's energy levels and responding appropriately.

While non-pharmaceutical meditative modalities have numerous advantages, children can also benefit from additional actions of focus. Practicing gratitude while consuming food can be a great way in instilling stability in a child. Further, inculcating a habit of journaling one's thoughts can help the child and parent reflect deeply on their own lifestyle choices. By reshaping the narrative of the experience via the lens of reflection, it might further produce a positive opposite of a negative experience.

Meditative modalities can help parents too

Shivanand says, "Parents face the double challenge of taking care of themselves while keeping a family intact. This can put a lot of unconscious pressure on the parent to perform well and on time. Meditative modalities provide a space for parents to stretch their minds cognitively and allow more space for acceptance. Parents are better able to respond to high-risk situations, as they come from a place of calmness within."

