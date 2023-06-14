Immunity Gap In Children Post-COVID Leading To Rise In RSV infections: Warns Doc

large number of children are down with Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

Not only coronavirus, but COVID-19 protocol helped curb RSV infections as well during the pandemic. Now, the "immunity gap" in children are making them vulnerable to respiratory infections again.

During the beginning and peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, adoption of precautionary measures like lockdowns, physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and proper nutrition helped slow down the spread of the infectious virus. As coronavirus cases subside, people are now back to their pre-COVID lifestyle, and schools, colleges, and offices have resumed after 2 years. But another very concerning health issue has surfaced, it's the immunity gap in children that has developed post the pandemic.

Dr. Prashant Moralwar, Consultant Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar, has cautioned that a large number of children are having low immunity, and this is making them susceptible to flu and other respiratory infections.

"A large number of children are down with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections. There have been regular outbreaks of these infections for the past 3-4 months. Schools are witnessing the absence of children due to fever, cold, cough, and chills. Even cases of respiratory infections such as adenovirus, parainfluenza, and rhinovirus are seen in children."

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children

The outbreak of RSV infections happens every year and is predictable. However, COVID-19 protocol played a vital role in curbing RSV infections during the pandemic.

Dr. Moralwar said, "Like COVID-19 infection, RSV and the flu tend to spread via droplets present in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets stay for hours and can be on surfaces like doorknobs and light switches. Regularly washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, using masks, and staying away from sick people during the pandemic did more than stopping the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-appropriate behaviour helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and even respiratory diseases such as RSV and influenza. There were fewer flu cases and not many required hospitalizations. But, owing to the availability of vaccines and other treatments for COVID-19, children started going back to school without masks, and some carrying germs started spreading the disease to others. That is where the "immunity gap" or "immunity debt" was seen making one exposed to COVID-19 and RSV infections again. And the cases are going on rising even now."

How to protect children from respiratory infections.

There's no vaccine available in India to keep RSV at bay, but there is for the flu. If the flu shot is taken by the child as recommended to his/her parents by the doctor, then flu infections can be prevented. Apart from that, wearing masks, sanitizing or washing hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and following cough etiquette can do the trick to keep respiratory infections away.

