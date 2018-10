We usually think that urinary tract infections or UTIs are a problem that adults face, but kids can also suffer from UTIs and it could be really uncomfortable for them. Bacteria from the child’s skin can climb up the urinary tract and give rise to an UTI. Also, hygiene plays an important role, keeping the genital area unclean can be a reason for bacteria to spread like a wildfire. The urinary tract inside a child’s body is placed in a way that makes them more likely to get a UTI. Children learn “bad habits” such as holding their pee for too long, or rushing out of the bathroom too quickly all of which can be a reason for a UTI to develop.

Here are few things you can do to reduce the risk of infection:

Use the loo more often: Or take your child to the loo after every three or four hours. Young children are known for holding their pee for extended periods of time because they do not like to take breaks from playing. Some children, who have experienced a UTI in the past, are afraid to pee because they think it will hurt again. So take your child to the bathroom often. They don’t empty the bladder at one go and if the urine sits in the bladder for too long, it gives bacteria plenty of time to multiply, which can cause an infection. So frequent loo breaks are necessary.

Proper wiping is crucial: Especially, after your child has pooped. Always remember to wash the genitals thoroughly and wipe from back to front to remove all the bacteria from the area.

Choose the right underwear: Cotton underpants are recommended, especially during the summer months because it allows air circulation down below. If your child cannot control when they go to the bathroom, their underwear should be changed frequently because moisture can make bacteria grow, which can cause infection.

Avoid bubble baths: It’s recommend that all children stay away from bubble baths full of frothy soap because it can lead to skin irritation on and around the genitalia their delicate skin are not meant for these luxuries. Showers or regular baths are fine.

Give lots of fluids or water to drink: The more your child drinks, the more they need to go to the bathroom. The bladder is the happiest and healthiest when it is flushed out frequently.

Avoid constipation: Children, who hold their stool, often hold their urine. When there is stool in the lower part of the colon, this places bacteria in closer proximity to the urethra (where pee comes out). So make sure that children have a bowel movement once daily.