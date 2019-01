Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is known for making celebs like Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty and Kareena Kapoor Khan look uber fit and ravishing. But she is also known for many other initiatives to spread awareness about the importance of good, local and traditional nutritional practices. One of her many popular ventures is the 12-week fitness project which she began last year. This year, the theme of the 12-week fitness project is ‘Futureproofing our health.’ This is mainly aimed at children/teenagers and families. The nutritionist, who has also authored books on healthy eating, is now out with her latest book called Notes for Healthy Kids. Here are some important points she wants all parents to take note of regarding their children’s eating habits:

These are the four food habits of healthy kids –

– Nothing out of a packet for breakfast

– No plastic dabbas or bottles in school

– No gadgets while eating

– No chocolates or ice creams post dinner

Don’t know what to feed your kids? Here are five ideas for school snacks for your kids –

1. Roti with jaggery and ghee. This combination is rich in iron and minerals and a quick go-to snack for the long ride back home or post a sports class.

2. Homemade laddoos made with aliv (garden cress seeds), jaggery and coconut. This will ensure that moods don’t swing and energy levels don’t drop.

3. Banana: This fruit is great even on days your child feels like skipping lunch in school because it contains enough nutrients to equip them for the long day.

4. Nimbu sherbet with a little ginger, kesar (saffron) and black pepper: This is great for the stomach and works as an antidote to indigestion and fatigue that dehydration causes.

5. Homemade chakli, mathri and chivda are healthy options that leave your children well nourished for all their daily tasks.

5 things you need to do to make your kids health conscious –

1. Involve them in kitchen work – For example, get them to do easy tasks like setting dahi. This will make them understand the process, make eating fun and will keep them easy.

2. Walk with them to school – Even the last 500 meters will make a difference.

3. Take them to a farm as often as possible – They will know where their food comes from

4. Give them homemade sweets instead of store-bought – e.g. laddoo, sheera or halwa over cupcakes and pastries.

5. Speak to them in your native language, at least during mealtimes – UN has declared 2019 the year of indigenous languages to preserve culture and cuisines.