Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that while kids must do Yoga daily, they mustn’t do pranayama and kriyas. Instead, children should practice yoga asanas, especially the sequence of Surya Namaskar, every single day, she suggests. Usually, the yoga asanas and their flow in Surya Namaskar is modified to keep it more dynamic. However, higher practices, like pranayama, kriyas, etc., should not be done by children.

There are plenty of benefits of daily yoga asana/ Surya Namaskar practice for kids –

– stronger bones and joints

– inculcates a sense of discipline

– calms the mind and gets rid of restless energy

According to Rujuta, any kind of exercise or yoga can help reduce period-related problems, elevate your mood and increase blood circulation.

*Surya Namaskar is especially important for teenagers and children nearing puberty as Surya Namaskar is the one exercise that works directly on our glands – thyroid, adrenals, pituitary. From optimum metabolism, pain-free period to healthy levels of Vitamin D, the practice will ensure that the glands work at their best.

Children can start the practice of asana and Surya Namaskar from the age of 7. Five Surya Namaskar every day is a good number. Don’t do more than 12. It can be done in the morning or evening around sunset.

Basics of a Surya Namaskar practice, as suggested by Rujuta –

• Choose a fixed place at home, preferably a well ventilated one.

• Fix a time to do it daily – Sunrise or sunset are good times or you can even fix your time as pre-breakfast or post-bath, whatever works best.

• Breathe normally and take your time to learn the correct posture. Do not rush.

• One on right, one on left together make one round.

Special instructions to follow when your kids have never done Surya Namaskar

• Start with 2 rounds

• Then add 1 round to the practice every alternate week