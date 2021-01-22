During winters, children experience an increased risk of respiratory illnesses than other times of the year. The sudden change in temperature is associated with increased frequency and severity of respiratory infections, especially amongst children. Some studies suggest that decreased ability of the immune system due to the fall in temperatures makes kids more susceptible to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flare-ups amongst those already suffering from Asthma. Also Read - Beware! This food may up the risk of asthma or other respiratory issues in children

Common Winter Respiratory Illnesses

The low humidity levels during winters further add to the problem. This happens because viruses that cause common cold tend to thrive in these conditions and make the nasal passages drier & more susceptible to infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

This is a common viral infection. It is the most common cause of Bronchiolitis in young children. The symptoms include low-grade fever, nasal congestion, cough, wheezing and the symptoms may last for 2-3 weeks. In infants, it can be quite serious and may lead to dehydration, difficulty in breathing and Apnoea (a disorder in which breathing starts & stops)

Influenza

Commonly known as ‘flu,’ it develops more quickly than a common cold, and the symptoms are more severe. It is associated with high fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, and redness of eyes.

Common Cold

It is a viral infection usually associated with more mild symptoms like a low-grade fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat. Many different viruses can cause a cold, which can last 5-14 days. It occurs throughout the year, but the incidence during winters increases.

Croup

This is a condition of the upper respiratory tract caused by a viral or bacterial infection. In most of the cases, it is because of a viral infection caused by the Parainfluenza Virus. It is characterized by a typical barking type of cough, which comes suddenly in the middle of the night. It may also be accompanied by wheezing sound while breathing.

Acute Flare Ups In Asthma Patients

Children with asthma may land up with increased frequency and severity of Asthma flare-ups/exacerbations during winters. The cold and dry air itself acts as a trigger for worsening their Asthma symptoms. To add to this, the accompanying respiratory tract infections also increase the risk of asthma flare-ups. Also, winters make children homebound, and increase the chances of exposure to triggers like dust mite, pet dander, moulds, smoke from fireplace or chullah (biomass fuel), further acting as a risk factor for Asthma worsening.

While it is important to build immunity during this season, those with asthma should continue their daily medications, to keep Asthma under control. This will also help to prevent asthma flare-ups.

Preventive Measures To Combat Respiratory Illnesses

Few preventive measures that children can follow to reduce falling sick during winters are:

Covering your face and mouth while sneezing or coughing

Covering the face with a scarf to avoid cold air

Staying home if not feeling well to avoid spreading of germs

Eating healthy food and drinking plenty of water

Special care in patients suffering from other chronic respiratory diseases like Asthma

Developing an ‘Asthma action plan’ in consultation with your physician is also important. It will help take care of Asthma flare-ups in the initial stages and prevents them from worsening. Increasing the dose of the controller mediation and use of reliever medication helps to take control of Asthma flare-ups at home and avoid unnecessary visits to the clinic or need for hospitalization. Flu shots may be considered and prescribed by your physician.

(Authored by Dr Prashant Chhajed, Consultant-Respiratory Medicine & Sleep Medicine Specialist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis network Hospital)

