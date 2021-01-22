During winters children experience an increased risk of respiratory illnesses than other times of the year. The sudden change in temperature is associated with increased frequency and severity of respiratory infections especially amongst children. Some studies suggest that decreased ability of the immune system due to the fall in temperatures makes kids more susceptible to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flare-ups amongst those already suffering from Asthma. Common Winter Respiratory Illnesses The low humidity levels during winters further add to the problem. This happens because viruses that cause common cold tend to thrive in these conditions and make