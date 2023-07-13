Healthy Monsoon Routines For Kids: Balancing Structured Activities With Unstructured Play And Relaxation

Monsoons are a time for enjoyment, happiness, fun and frolic; however, if there is no routine set, it may lead to poor habits like getting up late in the morning, missing breakfast, missing meals, and staying on a long time on gadgets. So as parents, Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician & Adolescent Specialist, Founder of Fayth Clinic, says it is essential to teach a few simple rules which can be followed as a routine for children.
Sleep and waking-up times must be firmly established Enjoying and learning new things is good. However, sleep-wake times should not be disturbed. Children should go to bed not later than 30 min beyond their sleeping time ( max- 9.30 pm for younger children, 10 pm for older children, and 10.30-11 pm for late teens). An entire 8-10 hour sleep cycle must be maintained. Early waking up by 6-6:30 pm allows children to enjoy nature or do any form of physical activity.
Physical activity is always high during vacations. However, children should not be allowed to play outside in the sun after 11.30 am till 5 pm as the heat can cause dehydration and heat stroke. Indoor activities can be done like indoor games ( carom, table tennis, dance etc.) or any other activities or hobbies enjoyed by the child.
Maintaining hydration is essential; children should consume adequate fluids, chains, nimbu-paani, and aam panna. Sweetened beverages, sodas, colas or other aerated drinks must be avoided.
Gadget time must be controlled as many children get addicted to gadgets and view gadgets for over 15-18 hours daily. Gadget timings can be fixed mutually between parents and children.
Children should be encouraged to participate in activities like hobby classes as they provide ample opportunities to enjoy themselves, learn new things and make new friends.
Children may be motivated to learn cooking, reading food labels and shopping and trying out new menus in the kitchen. They can do these activities with friends under parental supervision.
Children should be encouraged to read books and do some academic activities in the form of research activities which pique their interest and, simultaneously, invite intellectual activities.
Children can be motivated to work for social causes making them more responsible and accountable. They learn to help each other and also know to help children less fortunate than them. This helps to develop empathy and a caring attitude.
Children should be encouraged to help out with household chores, and it should be done before they go out to play.
Children of all ages and cultures hate routines, so parents must learn the art of setting the routine in the form of some games which children enjoy so that they follow the routine. A healthy routine followed by children and their parents helps them grow well and form deep bonds with their parents, keeping them in the best spirits and also allowing the parents to have some time for themselves.