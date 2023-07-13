Healthy Monsoon Routines For Kids: Balancing Structured Activities With Unstructured Play And Relaxation

Monsoons are a time for enjoyment, happiness, fun and frolic; however, if there is no routine set, it may lead to poor habits like getting up late in the morning, missing breakfast, missing meals, and staying on a long time on gadgets. So as parents, Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician & Adolescent Specialist, Founder of Fayth Clinic, says it is essential to teach a few simple rules which can be followed as a routine for children.

Children of all ages and cultures hate routines, so parents must learn the art of setting the routine in the form of some games which children enjoy so that they follow the routine. A healthy routine followed by children and their parents helps them grow well and form deep bonds with their parents, keeping them in the best spirits and also allowing the parents to have some time for themselves.

