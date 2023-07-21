Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Gastroenteritis is commonly seen in children during monsoon. It is typically caused by viral infections. Bacteria can occasionally cause it. Viral gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, is a frequent ailment characterized by nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. It normally only lasts a few days and is usually not dangerous. Most children improve at home by sleeping and consuming plenty of fluids. But it can be dangerous for children with compromised immune systems. Hospitalization might be needed if they become severely dehydrated, but it can rarely lead to dead.
Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune, tells us all about gastroenteritis in children, including its causes, symptoms, and treatment.
Gastroenteritis occurs when germs (viruses, bacteria, or parasites) invade the stomach or intestines, producing inflammation. Viruses are the most prevalent cause of gastroenteritis in children. Many episodes of stomach flu in children are caused by rotavirus, but the rotavirus vaccine can help avoid them. Many of the germs that cause gastroenteritis are easily transmitted. So, someone can become ill if they:
The major symptom is diarrhoea, which is frequently accompanied by feeling unwell (vomiting). Diarrhoea is defined as having loose or watery stools (faeces) at least three times in 24 hours. Some infections can cause blood or mucus to appear in the stools.
Most children with gastroenteritis have minor symptoms that resolve within a few days. The most essential thing is to make sure they have enough to drink. In many circumstances, seeking medical guidance is unnecessary. However, you should seek medical advice if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms (or if you have any other concerns):
In general, gastroenteritis affects children. The sickness causes diarrhoea as well as other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Typically, the infection resolves on its own without the need for medical treatment. Dehydration is the most serious danger of gastroenteritis. A parent or guardian should keep the child hydrated, avoid giving sugary foods, such as ice cream, sodas, and candy, ask the child to rest and contact a doctor if they are not drinking fluids or exhibiting indications of dehydration.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information