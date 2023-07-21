Gastroenteritis Or Stomach Flu In Children: Causes, Symptoms And Remedies

Dehydration is the most serious danger of gastroenteritis.

Monsoon invites a host of diseases. Many children suffer from gastroenteritis during this time of the year. Understand the causes, symptoms, and treatment of gastroenteritis.

Gastroenteritis is commonly seen in children during monsoon. It is typically caused by viral infections. Bacteria can occasionally cause it. Viral gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, is a frequent ailment characterized by nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. It normally only lasts a few days and is usually not dangerous. Most children improve at home by sleeping and consuming plenty of fluids. But it can be dangerous for children with compromised immune systems. Hospitalization might be needed if they become severely dehydrated, but it can rarely lead to dead.

Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune, tells us all about gastroenteritis in children, including its causes, symptoms, and treatment.

Causes of gastroenteritis in children

Gastroenteritis occurs when germs (viruses, bacteria, or parasites) invade the stomach or intestines, producing inflammation. Viruses are the most prevalent cause of gastroenteritis in children. Many episodes of stomach flu in children are caused by rotavirus, but the rotavirus vaccine can help avoid them. Many of the germs that cause gastroenteritis are easily transmitted. So, someone can become ill if they:

Touch infected material, then food or their mouth.

Give someone who is ill food or liquids.

Live with an infected person, even if they aren't sick.

Signs and symptoms of gastroenteritis in children

The major symptom is diarrhoea, which is frequently accompanied by feeling unwell (vomiting). Diarrhoea is defined as having loose or watery stools (faeces) at least three times in 24 hours. Some infections can cause blood or mucus to appear in the stools.

Dehydration can occur as a result of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Crampy pains in the abdomen (tummy) are prevalent. Pains may subside for a short period after passing some faeces.

A high temperature (fever), headache, and aching limbs are all possible symptoms.

When to consult a doctor?

Most children with gastroenteritis have minor symptoms that resolve within a few days. The most essential thing is to make sure they have enough to drink. In many circumstances, seeking medical guidance is unnecessary. However, you should seek medical advice if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms (or if you have any other concerns):

If your child is less than six months old.

If your child has a pre-existing medical issue (such as heart or renal disease, diabetes, or a history of preterm delivery).

If your little one develops a fever (high temperature).

If you feel a shortage of fluid in the body (dehydration) is developing (as discussed above).

If your toddler seems sleepy or disoriented.

If your little one is unwell (vomiting) and unable to drink fluids.

If they have blood in their stool or diarrhoea.

If your child is experiencing significant abdominal (tummy) pain.

Infections were acquired overseas.

If your kid is experiencing serious symptoms or if you believe their condition is deteriorating.

If your child's symptoms persist (for example, vomiting that lasts longer than 1-2 days or diarrhoea that does not resolve after 3-4 days).

The last word

In general, gastroenteritis affects children. The sickness causes diarrhoea as well as other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Typically, the infection resolves on its own without the need for medical treatment. Dehydration is the most serious danger of gastroenteritis. A parent or guardian should keep the child hydrated, avoid giving sugary foods, such as ice cream, sodas, and candy, ask the child to rest and contact a doctor if they are not drinking fluids or exhibiting indications of dehydration.

