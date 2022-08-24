Flu Vaccinations For Children: Don't Ignore Them During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid COVID, many diseases like influenza took a backseat which needs equal importance. Here's why your child should be vaccinated against COVID.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential to remember that influenza is also a highly contagious respiratory virus leading to severe illness and even death in children. So, parents need to see t it that they get their children vaccinated on time. Children should be given a flu shot to be able to stay hale and hearty during the pandemic. Read on to know more about this, and schedule the vaccination right away! After all, you cannot take it lightly when it comes to your child's health.

Flu cases are on the rise due to a sudden change in the climate. Not many children get vaccinated for flu and tend to suffer a lot. If the children avoid taking the flu shot then they might end up being hospitalized. Hence, you need to take the shot as recommended by the doctor. The flu vaccination lowers the risk of having respiratory issues like pneumonia, which increase one's risk of COVID-19, and protects against viral infection. Don't forget to administer the shot the doctor has prescribed.

Benefits Of Taking The Flu Shot

Here, we tell you some of the many benefits of taking a flu shot:

Due to the seasonal changes and temperature fluctuations, respiratory problems among children of all age groups are a common occurrence. A large number of children suffer from cold and flu. You will be shocked to know that the flu increase hospitalizations, and even death. Flu vaccines can help one to develop antibodies in the time of two weeks after taking the vaccine.

Immunize children up to five years on an immediate basis. The first flu shot is given to the child after six months. For up to six months, they have their mother's immunity to protect them. So, when a child turns six months old, parents need to schedule the flu shot without fail until the children turn 5.

Children with acute, moderate, or severe COVID-19 should not get an influenza vaccine until they have recovered. Are you aware? Taking Influenza vaccination during breastfeeding is safe for both, the mother and the baby.

The last word: Apart from taking a flu shot, children should stay away from people who are sick, avoid crowded places, wash their hands properly, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Moreover, eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and avoid eating spicy, oily, junk, and processed foods.

(The article is contributed by Dr Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi, Pune)

