Festive Season Self-Care: Strategies For Adolescents In Challenging Air Quality Conditions

Adolescents eagerly anticipate celebrations and quality time with friends and family during the festive season. However, challenging air quality conditions in many regions can pose significant health risks. As a paediatrician and health care professional, Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician and adolescent Specialist at Fayth Clinic knows the impact of poor air quality on health, especially adolescents' health, is alarming. This article will discuss strategies for adolescents to prioritize self-care and well-being during the festive season when faced with air quality challenges.

Understanding The Impact Of Poor Air Quality

Poor air quality is often exacerbated by traffic emissions, industrial pollution, firecrackers bursting during festivities, including weddings, burning logs or fossil fuel to keep warm in colder parts of the country, or even burning garbage, leading to various health problems. Exposure to polluted air can be particularly detrimental for adolescents whose bodies are still developing. Common health issues include aggravated allergies and increased susceptibility to infections.

Strategies For Adolescents

Stay Informed: Adolescents should be encouraged to stay informed about local air quality conditions. Respond to air quality index (AQI) levels and follow local advisories. If AQI levels are high, consider modifying outdoor plans. Limit Outdoor Activities: Adolescents should reduce their outdoor time, especially during strenuous activities like sports. Encourage indoor alternatives such as board games, movie nights, or arts and crafts to keep the festive spirit alive. Create Indoor Sanctuaries: Ensure your home has air purifiers to help remove harmful particles from the indoor environment. Consider using humidifiers to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. Practice Good Hygiene: Emphasize the importance of handwashing and personal hygiene, as poor air quality can increase the risk of respiratory infections. Ensure adolescents can access masks when needed, especially in densely populated or heavily polluted areas. TRENDING NOW Maintain a Healthy Diet: Encourage a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Avoid ultra-processed and processed food and sweetened beverages. Increase intake of high-fibre food, fruits, vegetables and good-quality proteins. Stay Physically Active Indoors: Regular physical activity is crucial for adolescents' development. When outdoor activities are limited, explore indoor options like yoga, dancing, or home workouts to stay active and maintain physical health. Avoid bursting crackers during the festive season, plant more trees by having green drives in the community, and increase greenery. Decrease vehicle emissions by carpooling. Seek Medical Advice: Adolescents must seek medical advice promptly. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction: The festive season can be stressful, especially when faced with air quality challenges. Encourage adolescents to practice mindfulness and stress reduction techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or journaling to maintain emotional well-being.

Conclusion

Parents and caregivers should prioritize the well-being of adolescents during the festive season, especially when facing challenging air quality conditions. By staying informed, taking appropriate precautions, and emphasizing self-care, adolescents can enjoy the holidays while minimizing the health risks of poor air quality. Let's make this festive season a time of celebration, love, and good health for our adolescents.