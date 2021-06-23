Mom, can I watch TV? Or can I play games on the mobile? If you are one of those parents who get these requests frequently from your children even after attending online classes, then you might get annoyed or frustrated. Already, there is a lot of strain on the eyes due to online schooling and more gadget time will lead to numerous eye problems in children. Eye problems have become common in children during the pandemic. Here are some foolproof tricks to take care of your child’s peepers. Don’t forget to follow these eye-friendly tips… Also Read - Prevent cognitive decline: Go for routine eye scans if you have type 1 diabetes

It has been more than a year and Covid-19 continues to create havoc all over the world. During the pandemic, due to online classes and schooling children have encountered numerous problems like obesity, back, and neck pain. Currently, a lot of children are suffering from eye problems as the focus from a traditional classroom has shifted to virtual gatherings. Thus, more screen time equals more eye ailments. Many parents are worried when it comes to spending several hours at stretch on phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. For children, it is not at all tough to learn to operate electronic gadgets faster than adults. Many children get addicted and depend on these gadgets. The flip side is that they end up with a distorted vision. Also Read - Worried about your kids’ excessive phone use? It may not affect their mental health

Know about the eye problems that are seen in children

Eye strain, fatigue, dry eyes, computer vision syndrome, blurry vision, eye irritation, burning of the eyes, red and swollen eyes and inflammation are serious eye problems seen in children.

Accommodation spasm also occurs as the child tends to gaze at the screen from the same distance for a long time that results into temporary spasms in the eyes.

Did you know? Looking at the computer screen or other gadgets without taking a break can lead to nearsightedness or myopia, a type of refractive error that can be seen when one sees blurred images as eyes fail to bend light correctly.

You will also be shocked to know that looking at the screen for extended hours can invite a nagging headache, excessive rubbing of the eyes, and brow-aches. This will make it difficult for your children to concentrate on their studies.

Thus, it is the need of the hour to take utmost care of this crucial body part right from the young age. While this is scary, as parents, you will have to make sure that you help your child deal with eye problems by ensuring he/she follows certain precautions.

Make your children follow these eye-friendly remedies

See to it that your child blinks maximum in a minute. Since children are engrossed in reading on the screen or while watching the TV, they do not blink as they are required to. This leads to dry and itchy eyes.

Do not use gadgets in the darkroom. Make sure that there is adequate lighting and sunlight in the room.

Opt for a well-balanced diet that includes greens, fruits, pulses and non-veg food. Cut down on junk, processed and foods rich in preservatives.

Do not put rose water or any eye drops in your child’s eye without consulting the doctor.

If your child is wearing eye lens, then he/she should remove it while sleeping and avoid rubbing eyes. Make your child wear spectacles as suggested by the doctor. Try to choose good eyewear for yourself.

Ask your child to take frequent breaks and after every 20 seconds try to look at the objects 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Try to regulate the time your child spends accessing electronic gadgets. Lower the brightness of your computer or other gadgets. Attach an anti-glare screen to the monitor.

Regular eye check-ups are a must. Doing so will help you keep improving your vision.

The article is contributed by Dr. Sanjeev Taneja, Ophthalmologist, Eye Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Karol Bagh.