Ensuring Safe And Enjoyable Summer Vacations With Children: 5 Must-Follow Precautions

As summer vacations approach, parents are often excited to plan a fun-filled holiday for their children. However, it is essential to remember that summer brings several health hazards for children. Dr Kanchan S Channawar, Senior Pediatrician & Pediatric Intensivist - Kamineni Hospitals,shares five precautions parents should take to ensure their children's health and safety during the summer vacations.

Protect your child from the sun - Protecting children from the sun is crucial. Sunburns and heatstroke are common risks during summer. Parents should ensure that their children wear protective clothing, including hats and sunglasses when they are outside. Additionally, applying sunscreen with a minimum Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 is essential. Parents should motivate their kids to consume tons of water and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours.

Keep an eye on food hygiene - Maintaining food hygiene is essential during summer and foodborne illnesses. Parents should ensure their children's food is hygienic, especially dining out. Eating from street vendors or unlicensed food stalls should be avoided. It is also essential to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consumption to minimize the risk of contamination.

Ensure safe swimming - Swimming is a popular summer activity but poses potential dangers. Parents should always supervise their children while swimming and ensure they wear appropriate swimwear and floatation devices, depending on their age and swimming ability. Teaching children basic water safety rules, such as not running around the pool area, is crucial to prevent accidents.

Stay hydrated - Staying hydrated is vital during the summer months. Dehydration is a prevalent issue, and parents should make sure their children consume plenty of fluids, with water being the best choice. Sugary and carbonated drinks should be avoided. Offering water at regular intervals and carrying a water bottle to keep children hydrated throughout the day is advisable.

Prevent insect bites - Preventing insect bites is another necessary precaution during the summer. Mosquitoes and ticks, which can transmit diseases like dengue and Lyme disease, are more active during this time. Parents should use insect repellents, dress children and keep the surrounding areas clean to minimize the presence of insects.

Conclusion

By accepting these precautions, parents can ensure their children have a safe and enjoyable summer vacation.

