Early Diagnosis Of Juvenile Arthritis: Specialized Care To Treat Arthritis In Children

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
World Arthritis Day 2023: Juvenile Arthritis an inflammatory joint disorder affecting children and adolescents, is one condition that often goes unnoticed but can be profoundly impactful. In such cases, timely diagnosis and specialized care ensure a healthy life ahead for youngsters. Juvenile Arthritis (JA) is a broad term encompassing several autoimmune and inflammatory conditions affecting the joints in children under 16. Dr Avi Shah, Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at NHSRCC Hospital, shares that these conditions can be relentless, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling that hinder a child's growth, development, and overall quality of life.
The exact cause of JA remains elusive, but it is a result of a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and immunological factors. Some children may have a genetic predisposition to JA, making them more vulnerable if there is a family history of autoimmune diseases. Additionally, infections, environmental triggers, and other external factors contribute to the development of JA. At the same time, JA can affect any child, with certain types of JA, like systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, being more commonly diagnosed in females.
Juvenile Arthritis is not as rare as one might think. It affects approximately one in every 1,000 children in the United States. The fact that JA often remains overlooked or misdiagnosed, leading to delayed intervention in India, makes it necessary to highlight the importance of early diagnosis.
Specialised care at an early age helps recognize the subtle signs of JA, leading to quicker and more precise diagnoses. It also enables holistic care, addressing the child's medical, emotional, and developmental needs. Moreover, JA can affect a child's growth and development. Specialised care ensures that interventions do not hinder these crucial processes. Each child's journey with JA is unique.
Way Forward:Early diagnosis and specialized care unlock hope for young patients, offering them the chance to grow, learn, and thrive despite the challenges posed by Juvenile Arthritis.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information