Kids are a bundle of energy so it is no surprise that unlike you and me they cannot be static for hours in the end. It is very instinctive of them to keep moving from one place to the other. In fact, we should starting making the word childhood synonymous to activeness. But wait, there is something that needs attention. If your child is too restless or has been overactive all the time it could be a matter of concern. As hyperactivity could be a sign of an underlying condition like ADHD or other mental disorders. The signs of hyperactivity are difficult to miss. Usually, hyperactive kids come up with antics that usually gather negative reactions from other people and the signs of hyperactivity aren’t difficult to spot.

Here are some behaviours that are common with hyperactivity:

They talk almost constantly and frequently and interrupt others

Moves from one place to another quickly and often clumsily

Keeps moving even when sitting down, like not just their body their mind is also on the move

Fidgets and has to pick up everything and play with it

Has trouble sitting still for meals and other quiet activities

However, at times we still miss the crucial signs and misunderstand hyperactivity for normal activeness or energy dissemination of kids. We spoke Dr Vasanth R, consultant psychiatrist, Fortis Malhar, Bengaluru to know how to differentiate between hyperactivity and general activeness. “Hyperactivity will be pervasive a kid who is hyperactive will behave the same wherever you take him – school, religious places, library, neighbour’s house anywhere. But an active kid will know where to draw the line and act sober. Like an active kid would remain silent in a set-up like a library or a religious place even though they might be restless. An active child will know the consequences of a wrong behaviour and will be fearful of it but in a hyperactive child hyperactivity is an uncontrollable impulse so any amount of punishment or warning doesn’t help,” says Dr Vasanth.

Also, hyperactive kids will have problems with concentration; they will never be able to complete a task at hand. “Give an active and playful child 10 pages to colour, he will colour it and finish the task as per his calibre. But if you ask a hyperactive child to do the same he will have problems to concentrate on a single task. Inattentiveness is too common in kids who suffer from hyperactivity,” he says.