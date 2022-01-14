Delayed Puberty - Things You Need To Know

Delayed puberty can be due to several reasons. Read on to know the causes of delayed puberty among boys and girls and how it can be treated.

Puberty is a crucial time for both girls and boys, as their bodies witness several changes. The process generally takes place between the age groups of 10-14 years for girls and 12-16 for boys. It can begin at any point between 8-14 ages. During this time, girls develop breasts and start menstruating. Boys develop facial hair, and their voice becomes deeper. But sometimes, children pass the age group without any of these signs of puberty. This can cause delayed puberty.

What is delayed puberty?

When puberty occurs late among children, it is known as delayed puberty. This means there are no signs of sexual maturity and bodily changes among boys and girls by the time they turn 14 and 12, respectively.

How to know if it is delayed puberty?

There are a few signs to know if the child is going through physical changes or not. Among boys, the size of the penis and testicles does not increase by the time they turn 14 and there is no growth of pubic hair by 15 years. Also, the child might seem smaller than his peers, who might be growing at a faster rate.

Girls with delayed puberty lack breast development by the time they turn 13. Also, they do not start menstruating till 16 years.

Causes of delayed puberty

In some cases, there is no known cause behind delayed puberty, while in others, it can be due to several causes. These include:

Medical conditions like diabetes, hypothyroidism, kidney disease, asthma, celiac disease and cardiac conditions can make it difficult for the body to develop.

Malnourished children develop late than children who eat a healthy Also, teens suffering from eating disorders like anorexia lose a lot of weight which hinders their growth.

Tumors of the pituitary gland can hinder development.

Girls who are too involved in sports are late developers and need enough fat before going through

In some cases, chromosomal problems affect normal growth processes. Girls with Turner syndrome, a genetic disorder, are shorter than usual, have learning disabilities and other issues. Boys with Klinefelter syndrome have low testosterone levels and slow sexual development.

Treatment of delayed puberty

The treatment of delayed puberty is a complex procedure and the treatment suitable for one individual doesn't need to be suitable for others as well. A thorough clinical history and examination with hormonal tests, ultrasound abdomen and pelvis should be done. Sometime karyotype test for abnormalities in sex chromosomes or other genetic issues must be excluded. Doctors usually do not see any physical problems which cause delayed puberty. Most people will develop a bit later than others. If there is an underlying problem, hormonal therapy is the only way available to deal with delayed puberty in children.

Hormones are given to teens for a particular period which gives the required boost to trigger puberty. Girls are given some doses of estrogen to trigger breast development and boys are given testosterone injections. The choice of treatment may differ depending on case to case

The article is written by Dr. V Aruna Kumari, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore.