COVID Pandemic Has Caused Kids to Gain Weight Too: How Parents Can Help

Uncontrolled eating and lack of physical activity as a result of the COVID pandemic has resulted in weight gain among kids.

During the pandemic, more than 40 per cent of individuals acquired unnecessary weight, according to the American Psychological Association's (APA) annual "Stress in America" study. According to new data, 30 per cent of parents say their children have gained unwanted weight as well. This information may not come as a shock. The stress and disruption to daily life brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all of us, regardless of age.

Kids do not have constant access to food and snacks at school, whereas they do at home, especially if they are not supervised by a parent, which can lead to a greater tendency to 'graze' on snack foods and possibly sugary drinks throughout the day rather than eating structured, planned meals and snacks or drinking only water between meals.

In addition to uncontrolled eating, most children have been deprived of physical activity as a result of the pandemic. They just had fewer opportunities to be active without physical education classes, recess, or organized sports. The result of which is weight gain. This increase in weight gain is concerning because childhood obesity is linked to a number of health issues.

Prevent children from gaining weight during the pandemic

The following points can help in preventing children from gaining weight:

Parents can help by adopting structured eating habits. Parents who wish to assist their children eat a better-balanced diet and get more exercise should establish a plan based on their child's age. The greatest thing you can do is re-establish or begin structured eating. This entails planning meals and snacks rather than allowing children to graze throughout the day, as well as establishing a division of mealtime responsibilities: the parent decides what food is supplied, and the child decides how much of it they will eat. Healthy eating habits in your daily lifestyle can bring a remarkable change. It's also vital for parents to remember that youngsters observe and learn from their parents' eating habits. It is better to have families sticking to a routine, and setting limits, such as when and where your child eats.

Daily physical exercise helps burn calories which helps you manage your weight better

Healthy snacks are better as compared to other unhealthy processed snacks.

Eliminating sugary beverages and permitting only water between meals is also a wonderful approach to limit empty calorie consumption.

Offering new food items multiple times can help them as well.

Non-food rewards can also motivate them into adapting to a better lifestyle.

A good amount of sleep is important.

Provide less calorie-rich foods to your children. Limit snacks with high fat and high sugar or salts.

Do not let your child sit idle for a long period in one place.

A total family approach is preferable to reduce stigma and unnecessary pressure on the child if a youngster is trying to develop new, healthy habits by modifying their prior behaviours.

All of the above, if followed regularly, can result in a remarkable difference in the life of the child and can prevent obesity in children and as a result, avoid a lot of health hazards.

The author of this article is Dr. Sameera Gupta, an acclaimed Physio - Occupational Therapist & Award-winning obesity management specialist, Founder & Medical Director at DR. Sameera's Physio Slim Clinic.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

