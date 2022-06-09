Covid-19 Stress, Indiscriminate Use Of Sanitizers Causing Early Puberty In Children: Experts

More cases of precocious puberty seen among girls

Kids as young as 8-9 years old are showing signs of maturity, including early menstruation. Read on to know the consequences of early onset of puberty in children.

Children are physically turning into adults too soon during the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts from Jehangir Hospital in Pune have reported increased instances of early onset of puberty, also known as precocious puberty, in children.

Puberty is the time in life when our body starts to become physically mature and it usually begins any time between ages 8 and 14. Precocious puberty is when puberty begins too soon, before age 8 in girls and before age 9 in boys. This condition may require treatment.

The increasing cases of early puberty in children has been linked to Covid-19 lockdown, stress triggered by the pandemic and indiscriminate use of sanitizers.

According to a study by researchers from Jehangir Hospital, referrals at the hospital for 'precocious puberty' increased 3.6 times during the pandemic, with children as young as 8-9 years old showing signs of maturity, including early menstruation. The study findings were recently published in the Journal of Paediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Similar trends have been observed in other countries including Turkey, China and Italy. For example, an Italian study reported a 108 per cent rise in referrals for suspected precocious puberty during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Dr Vaman Khadilkar from Jehangir Hospital's growth and paediatric endocrinology unit told a leading newspaper that 155 patients (146 girls and nine boys) were referred for precocious puberty during the lockdown period (spanning March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021).

This was significantly higher than referrals during the pre-Covid period. Only 59 patients (54 girls and five boys) were referred for early onset of puberty during September 1, 2018 to February 29, 2020.

The figures showed that girls made up a large portion of patients with precocious puberty during the lockdown.

Doctors warn against excessive use of sanitizers

Dr Anuradha Khadilkar, deputy director and consultant pediatrician from Jehangir Hospital, suggested that surge in cases of early onset of puberty among girls is likely caused by excessive use of sanitizers and weight gain due to increased indoor time.

Talking to the newspaper, she cautioned that exposure to triclosan, an endocrine disrupting chemical often found in various hand sanitizers and soaps, has been link to an earlier age of menstruation.

Increased screen time, consumption of high-calorie foods and binge-eating are other possible causes for early puberty, according to the researchers.

Dr Dr Vaman also warned that stress, increased use of electronic devices and reduced sleep can lead to lower night-time melatonin levels, which in turn can stimulate early onset of puberty.

He added that increased indoor time during the lockdown likely worsened Vitamin D deficiency in children, making them more prone to developing early puberty.

What is concerning is that the researchers are seeing a similar number of early puberty cases, which indicates that the surge continues.

Challenges associated with early onset of puberty

Children who experience early onset puberty may experience a variety of emotional and social challenges such as:

Bone growth may stop when puberty ends

They may stop growing too soon and not reach their full height potential

Girls who go through precocious puberty may experience teasing and body shaming as their breasts develop too early and start having periods much earlier than their peers. They might also become irritable and moody.

Early puberty can make boys aggressive.

Children with precocious puberty may also experience an earlier sex drive than their peers.

Treatment may be required for puberty that begins at a very early age. Treatment focuses on lowering sex hormone levels to slow or stop puberty.

Dear parents, if you notice signs of puberty in your child before the expected age, consult with a paediatrician.