Conjunctivitis is a common problem in children, especially at school-going age. It is swelling of the conjunctiva and the inner side of the eyelids, also known as "pink eye". There are various causes of conjunctivitis, the common ones being infections and allergies. Other conditions mimic conjunctivitis, but it could manifest serious rheumatological problems causing uveitis (inflammation of the uvea, middle layer of the tissue in the eye). Rarely chemical conjunctivitis is also encountered in children.
Either bacteria or viruses can cause infectious conjunctivitis. However, it is usually highly contagious when someone comes in contact with secretions directly or indirectly (like using the same napkin or touching surfaces contaminated with the infected child). It can also spread through contaminated water or towels used while swimming. A child with conjunctivitis remains infective to others as long as the eye discharge is present. Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares everything about conjunctivitis among children.
An allergy causes allergic conjunctivitis in a person prone to or in a person who already has other allergies like hay fever; Child can have a runny nose or excessive sneezing along with redness of eyes and constant rubbing of eyes; it is not contagious.
If the child develops vision problems or has a fever or swelling progressively increasing, you should immediately contact your paediatrician.
