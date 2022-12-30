Conjunctivitis Among Children: Symptoms, Precautions And Tips For Parents

Conjunctivitis is a common problem in children, especially at school-going age. It is swelling of the conjunctiva and the inner side of the eyelids, also known as "pink eye". There are various causes of conjunctivitis, the common ones being infections and allergies. Other conditions mimic conjunctivitis, but it could manifest serious rheumatological problems causing uveitis (inflammation of the uvea, middle layer of the tissue in the eye). Rarely chemical conjunctivitis is also encountered in children.

Either bacteria or viruses can cause infectious conjunctivitis. However, it is usually highly contagious when someone comes in contact with secretions directly or indirectly (like using the same napkin or touching surfaces contaminated with the infected child). It can also spread through contaminated water or towels used while swimming. A child with conjunctivitis remains infective to others as long as the eye discharge is present. Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares everything about conjunctivitis among children.

What Precautions Are To Be Taken To Prevent The Spread?

Do not use the same clothes or pillows, or bedspreads. Do not share eye drops even if more than one person is affected in the family. Frequent hand washing Avoid sending kids to school until the eye discharge is cleared.

An allergy causes allergic conjunctivitis in a person prone to or in a person who already has other allergies like hay fever; Child can have a runny nose or excessive sneezing along with redness of eyes and constant rubbing of eyes; it is not contagious.

Symptoms And Signs:

Common symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness of eyes, swollen or red eyelids on the inner side, excessive tears, sticky eye discharge that usually dries up and forms crusted when the child sleeps, and itchiness of eyes; some children even complain of photophobia or dislike for bright light. Symptoms develop within 24 -48 hours of exposure to secretions and can last for a few days to a week. Always consult your paediatrician to get appropriate treatment, and never use over-the-counter medications in children, as inappropriate eye drops can worsen the condition.

Tips For Parents:

Do not use a dry or rough cloth to clean your eyes - it can worsen the irritation. Always use a clean and soft cotton cloth to clean your eyes Use a separate material for each eye Clean from the inside (nose) to the outside so that the other eye does not get contaminated or affected Never try to clean the inside of the eyelid, as it can cause severe damage Hydrate the child well.

If the child develops vision problems or has a fever or swelling progressively increasing, you should immediately contact your paediatrician.