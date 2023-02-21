Common Seasonal Diseases In Children: Causes and Prevention

Population exposure to heat is ever-increasing owing to multiple factors, including but not limited to urbanization and deforestation. As a result, extreme temperature occurrences are becoming more often, longer, and larger globally. A heat wave is high temperatures lasting longer than the maximum summertime temperature in India's North-Western and South Central regions. Exposure to excessive heat, even for a brief period, can have significant adverse effects on the body. However, the negative health impacts of heat are largely preventable. Heatwaves often result in public health emergencies, significantly negatively influence public health, and have a domino effect on other aspects of society (e.g. lost work capacity and labour productivity). In addition, the disruption caused by the power outages that frequently accompany heatwaves can also reduce the ability to provide health services.

Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares all the common seasonal diseases in children.

Major Health Concerns In Children During Summer Include:

Heat Illness Diarrheal illness Viral hepatitis Skin rashes Swimmers ears Conjunctivitis Viral exanthems like chickenpox

Tips For Parents:

Do not use a dry or rough cloth to clean your eyes - it can worsen the irritation Always use a clean and soft cotton cloth to clean your eyes Use a separate material for each eye Clean from inside (nose) to outside so that the other eye does not get contaminated or affected Never try to clean the inside of the eyelid, as it can cause severe damage Hydrate the child well.

If symptoms persist, the child develops vision problems, or if the child has a high fever or swelling is progressively increasing, you should immediately contact your paediatrician.

Waterborne diseases are also more prevalent during summer. Some of the common ones include diarrhoea, viral hepatitis, and typhoid fever; Due to increased thirst, most children prefer to drink juices which can be contaminated with impure water that can lead to various diseases. It can lead to fever, dehydration, loss of appetite etc.

Tips For Parents:

Hydrate the child well. Avoid consumption of juices where water/ice is not from a reliable source Avoid eating outside food Drink lots of ORS to replace the losses DO NOT SELF-MEDICATE with appetite stimulants

Who Are At Higher Risk?

Although heat illness can affect everyone, some children with the following conditions are at higher risk:

Young infants and toddlers Children with comorbid conditions like asthma or Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Malnourished children - both under-nutrition and obesity Athletes When kids are left alone in a car, they can get "vehicular heat stroke," a heat-related sickness.