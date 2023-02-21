Common Seasonal Diseases In Children: Causes and Prevention
Although heat illness can affect everyone, some children with the following conditions are at higher risk.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : February 21, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Population exposure to heat is ever-increasing owing to multiple factors, including but not limited to urbanization and deforestation. As a result, extreme temperature occurrences are becoming more often, longer, and larger globally. A heat wave is high temperatures lasting longer than the maximum summertime temperature in India's North-Western and South Central regions. Exposure to excessive heat, even for a brief period, can have significant adverse effects on the body. However, the negative health impacts of heat are largely preventable. Heatwaves often result in public health emergencies, significantly negatively influence public health, and have a domino effect on other aspects of society (e.g. lost work capacity and labour productivity). In addition, the disruption caused by the power outages that frequently accompany heatwaves can also reduce the ability to provide health services.
Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares all the common seasonal diseases in children.
Major Health Concerns In Children During Summer Include:
Clean from inside (nose) to outside so that the other eye does not get contaminated or affected
Never try to clean the inside of the eyelid, as it can cause severe damage
Hydrate the child well.
If symptoms persist, the child develops vision problems, or if the child has a high fever or swelling is progressively increasing, you should immediately contact your paediatrician.
Waterborne diseases are also more prevalent during summer. Some of the common ones include diarrhoea, viral hepatitis, and typhoid fever; Due to increased thirst, most children prefer to drink juices which can be contaminated with impure water that can lead to various diseases. It can lead to fever, dehydration, loss of appetite etc.
You may like to read
Tips For Parents:
Hydrate the child well.
Avoid consumption of juices where water/ice is not from a reliable source