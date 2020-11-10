“Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” - Neil postman A child’s overall health is incomplete without good mental health. Mental health is how we think feel behave cope and function in various domains of life which is intrapersonal emotional social interpersonal and so on. Childhood stress is common and children too feel unhappy anxious fearful and angry. They may lack concentration be forgetful impulsive have difficulty in controlling anger or fights etc. if their mental health is hampered. Stress is an inevitable part of life. Children too can face stress in any