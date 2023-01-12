Childhood Ocular Morbidity And Its Impact On Early Years Of Adolescents

Ocular morbidities in children also seriously impact their development, education and quality of life; hence, it requires prompt attention.

The eye and its primary function, vision, contributes significantly to children's overall well-being and physical, cognitive and social development. Some studies said that children obtain a significant percentage of their knowledge from visual learning, including reading, writing, viewing diagrams and images, and interacting with their environment. Ocular morbidity refers to any clinically eye-related disease regardless of resultant visual loss and includes both blinding causes and non-blinding causes.

Cataracts, glaucoma, vitamin A deficiency, refractive error, trachoma etc., are the significant causes of childhood blindness in India. The vision-threatening morbidities constitute a source of stress and adversity to the affected child, the family, and society. The impact of childhood ocular morbidities lies in that while a lesser percentage of morbidities are congenital, a more significant portion is acquired, treatable and reversible through timely detection and treatment of the disease.

Ocular Morbidities In Children

Child's eyes are not literarily small adult eyes, as the causes and strategies to control childhood and adult ocular morbidities are dissimilar. A delay in treating childhood ocular morbidities can lead to permanent visual impairment and possible mortality. It is quite worrisome that visually impaired children have many years ahead to cope with the disability with untoward negative implications for educational and social development. Also, various surveys of children's ocular health have indicated the magnitude of eye diseases and the importance of visual surveys among children.

The Road Ahead

There is a need to expand specialist pediatric ophthalmic services in our country, and it has been recommended that there should be one well-equipped child eye care centre for every one crore total population. In addition, the need to implement eye checkups should be compulsory in the school.

Many children do not complain of defective vision and may be unaware of their problem. Also, effective vision screening methods in school children help detect correctable causes of decreased vision, especially refractive errors and minimise long-term visual disability.

Conclusion

