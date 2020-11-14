Do you find your child displaying mood swings at times? Are there times when he/she is particularly quiet or sad or even aloof? If you are a parent who has noticed these signs at times, know that it is common for children to feel so occasionally. But in case you happen to notice these symptoms over a period of time coupled with other symptoms, it could indicate that the child needs love, care, help and professional support. Depression is a common clinical disorder globally and can occur at any age. The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that about 4.4 per cent of the world’s population suffers from depression and it is the second leading cause of disability. The age of onset of this condition has gradually decreased over the years and even children are succumbing to this depression. Also Read - Depression: Why are women more prone to it?

Today, on the occasion of Children's Day, Ekta Dharia, Clinical Psychologist and Psychotherapist, United We Care, tells us all about childhood depression.

It’s not just the ‘blues’

Childhood depression is different from the everyday "blues". When a child feels sad, lonely, or irritable, it need not amount to depression. On the contrary, depression indicates persistent sadness wherein the child may feel alone, hopeless, helpless, have crying spells, mood swings and self harming traits. It is an unending feeling and can disrupt all aspects of a child's growth. It hampers their daily activities, schoolwork, and relationships with family and peers. Left untreated, childhood depression is a serious depressive disorder that can lead to suicidal tendencies.

Causes of childhood depression

The causes of childhood depression may vary. It could be due to a combination of factors such as physical health, life events, family history, environment, genetic vulnerability, and biochemical disturbance. Those children whose parents suffer from depression are also more inclined to develop this condition than those whose parents have better mental health. Children from chaotic and dysfunctional families or those who indulge in substance abuse are more prone to this as well. In addition, traumatic incidents can also trigger symptoms of depression.

Childish behaviour may actually indicate depression

Depression in children becomes more difficult to identify because they are easily disregarded as the change in behaviour is passed off as ‘childish behaviour’ i.e. immaturity or hormonal changes at teenage. We fail to understand that childhood is the most important stage in an individual’s life which paves the way for how we conduct ourselves during adulthood. Children are thus highly sensitive and require utmost nurturing that remains vital during their growth years making it critical to address even the slightest of warning signs related to depression.

Read the signs correctly

This is because depression in children can hinder normal social activities, and school and family life. The symptoms of childhood depression may vary. It depends on the child and their particular mood disorder. Many times, childhood depression goes undiagnosed and untreated. That’s because it’s passed off as normal emotional and psychological change that occurs during growth. The signs and symptoms of childhood depression include:

Changes in appetite — either increased appetite or decreased

Changes in sleep — sleeplessness or excessive sleep

Continuous feelings of sadness or hopelessness

Difficulty concentrating

Fatigue and low energy

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Impaired thinking or concentration

Increased sensitivity to rejection

Irritability or anger

Physical complaints (such as stomach-aches or headaches) that do not respond to treatment

Reduced ability to function during events and activities at home or with friends, in school or during extracurricular activities, or when involved with hobbies or other interests

Social withdrawal

Thoughts of death or suicide

Vocal outbursts or crying

A treatable condition

Childhood depression can be assessed, diagnosed, and effectively treated with medications and/or psychotherapy. There are psychological tools such as questionnaires, scales, interviews (for both the child and parents) and information from teachers, friends, and classmates can be useful for showing that the symptoms of childhood depression are present during your child’s various activities and are a marked change from previous behaviour. A consultation with a mental health professional that specializes in treating kids with childhood depression is also recommended to rule out the problem.

Children must be kept away from such circumstances as much as possible. It is the responsibility of each parent to ensure that they receive positive and nurturing environments, both at home and school, for their holistic personality development. Apart from this, children must be encouraged to express thoughts and opinions, which will allow parents to address any grievances or problems that they may be going through.

Be sensitive to your child’s needs

Family therapy, where everyone is involved and sensitized about the child’s needs, is important. This helps a child understand and manage the difficult behaviours. A lot of free play can help release the child’s anxiety and give an opportunity to bond with them better. Another way is to undertake art therapy which helps interpret the child’s unexpressed emotions and heals them over time. Medical therapy is undertaken only in extreme cases. There are also various online platforms that help maintain anonymity and connect parents to counsellors who can offer the right guidance and advice. The underlying message here is to be aware of the signs and red flags and undertake the right intervention in a timely manner to prevent the condition from progressing. Talking about depression can in itself have a therapeutic benefit and while the child may not open up immediately, they may warm up to it eventually.