Childhood Cancer Awareness Day: Cancer Signs In Kids Every Parent Should Know

On Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, parents must be aware of common signs and symptoms that could indicate their child has cancer. These can include persistent fatigue, headaches, pain or swelling in joints or limbs, fever or night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in the neck or armpits and easy bruising or bleeding. Dr S Jayanthi, Senior Paediatric Oncologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares that if any signs persist, it is essential to seek medical advice from a pediatric oncologist as soon as possible.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

It is an important reminder to parents that even though viruses and other common problems cause many childhood illnesses, it is also possible for children to develop cancer. Therefore, symptoms that could be a sign of cancer in your child, such as frequent infections, severe viral infections, weight loss or poor appetite, headaches or unexplained fever, won't go away. These conditions can easily be mistaken for other illnesses, but if they persist, it is necessary to seek medical advice from a pediatric oncologist as soon as possible.

Common Types Of Cancer

The most common cancer types are leukaemias, lymphomas, malignant epithelial neoplasms, spinal cord tumours, and kidney tumours. The top cancers found in children are leukaemias and brain/spinal tumours, such as Ewing Sarcoma. Newer types of cancer that have been recently identified in children include leukaemia and lymphoma. In addition, parents should be aware of changes in their child's health, such as unusual lumps or bumps on the body, persistent headaches or vomiting, weight loss or fatigue. Early detection is crucial in treating these childhood cancers, so parents must remain vigilant about these signs and symptoms.

Early Detection

Blood cancers such as leukaemias require trained primary health care providers and bone marrow tests for diagnosis. Red blood cells are also essential indicators doctors use to diagnose specific types of childhood cancer. Parents need to be aware of childhood cancer signs so they can seek medical advice quickly if they have any concerns. Early detection improves treatment outcomes and helps save lives. As soon as a parent or caregiver notices any abnormal symptoms in their child, they should consult with their paediatrician, who may refer them to a pediatric oncologist if necessary.

White Glow

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day reminds parents to be aware of changes in their children's eyes, especially a white glow. Every year, thousands of young children worldwide are diagnosed with eye cancer called retinoblastoma. Eye cancer can affect both eyes simultaneously.

Symptoms include eye changes such as a white glow that can be seen when light is shined into the pupil or shadows appearing within the pupil. Parents and caregivers should also look for vision problems, redness, swelling, and pain in either one or both eyes.

