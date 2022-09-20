- Health A-Z
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Overcoming cancer is just a mindset. Every cancer fighter and survivor must remember that the disease cannot cripple love, shatter hope and conquer one's spirit. While the adversities of the illness often upturn the life of both parents and the child, nurturing a positive environment and adopting the correct practices can help the parents navigate the challenges with serenity and calmness while taking care of the child during difficult times. Dr Stalin Ramprakash, Consultant - Paediatric Haematology, Oncology & BMT, Aster CMI Hospital, shares the right thing every parent must know about childhood cancer.
The typical cancer types among children are -
Brain and spinal cord tumours
Neuroblastoma
Wilms tumour of the kidney
Lymphoma (Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin)
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Retinoblastoma
Bone cancer
While on most occasions, no apparent reason could be identified why a particular child developed cancer. There may be some predisposing factors that may increase the risk of cancer.
It's essential to mention that every patient shows different signs and symptoms of cancer; hence, it is critical to get your child examined by a doctor if they present any signs or symptoms that do not go away. In addition, lack of awareness often leads to delayed diagnosis; therefore, seeking early help becomes paramount. There are several symptoms and signs of cancer, which include -
Lump or swelling in abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis or armpits
Lack of energy or fatigue
Increased bruises or bleeding
Limping without reason
Slow growth
Poor immunity and fevers for many days at a stretch
Blurred vision
Dull or pale skin
Infections near the ear, chest, nose or throat
New onset of squint
Early morning headaches along with vomiting
Deterioration in school performance
Difficulty in walking or movement of recent onset
Bladder or bowel dysfunction
Even though cancer is the second leading cause of death among children of the age group 1 to 14, significant treatment advances made in recent decades have led to improved survival rates. In most cases, children and teens diagnosed with cancer can be treated successfully. Some several tests and treatments are performed to diagnose the disease -
Tests
Doctors also use several other tests like lumbar puncture, ultrasound, compound tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, position imaging tomography and scans or radioisotope that help accurately detect the ailment.
Chemotherapy
Radiation
Surgery
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Immunotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Multimodal therapy
Family members often have difficulty understanding the realities of the child's illness. While the child undergoes turmoil, fostering an environment that breathes positivity, encouragement, and love becomes crucial. There are measures that parents must take to ensure their well-being during such challenging times, which include
Every child deserves the gift of good health. While cancer is an uncontrollable disease, parents must remember that it is 'curable' and not the end of life. Early diagnosis helps secure the best outcomes in this race against time. Therefore, it is essential to stop fearing the C-word and build a more nurturing attitude towards cancer detection and treatment.
