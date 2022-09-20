Childhood Cancer: 3 Steps For Psychological Well-Being Of Parents

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Overcoming cancer is just a mindset. Every cancer fighter and survivor must remember that the disease cannot cripple love, shatter hope and conquer one's spirit. While the adversities of the illness often upturn the life of both parents and the child, nurturing a positive environment and adopting the correct practices can help the parents navigate the challenges with serenity and calmness while taking care of the child during difficult times. Dr Stalin Ramprakash, Consultant - Paediatric Haematology, Oncology & BMT, Aster CMI Hospital, shares the right thing every parent must know about childhood cancer.

Most Common Types Of Childhood Cancer

The typical cancer types among children are -

Leukaemia

Brain and spinal cord tumours

Neuroblastoma

Wilms tumour of the kidney

Lymphoma (Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin)

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Retinoblastoma

Bone cancer

Causes of Childhood Cancers

While on most occasions, no apparent reason could be identified why a particular child developed cancer. There may be some predisposing factors that may increase the risk of cancer.

Environmental Factors - It has been witnessed that radiation exposure often triggers several types of childhood cancers. Furthermore, if you are a passive smoker or if your parents are chain smokers, the children can become victims of the disease. Genetic Modifications - Changes in the DNA of the cells often transform them into cancer cells. In most cases, children inherit this DNA from their parents, increasing their risk of certain cancers. Womb Cancer - In certain rare cases, a child may develop cancerous tissues in the womb. These cells remain dormant in the womb and become active after the child is born and transforms into cancerous tumours. Lifestyle - Unchecked lifestyles such as being obese, lack of proper exercise and careless habits can impact children after many years.

Signs And Symptoms

It's essential to mention that every patient shows different signs and symptoms of cancer; hence, it is critical to get your child examined by a doctor if they present any signs or symptoms that do not go away. In addition, lack of awareness often leads to delayed diagnosis; therefore, seeking early help becomes paramount. There are several symptoms and signs of cancer, which include -

Lump or swelling in abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis or armpits

Lack of energy or fatigue

Increased bruises or bleeding

Limping without reason

Slow growth

Poor immunity and fevers for many days at a stretch

Blurred vision

Dull or pale skin

Infections near the ear, chest, nose or throat

New onset of squint

Early morning headaches along with vomiting

Deterioration in school performance

Difficulty in walking or movement of recent onset

Bladder or bowel dysfunction

Tests And Treatments Available

Even though cancer is the second leading cause of death among children of the age group 1 to 14, significant treatment advances made in recent decades have led to improved survival rates. In most cases, children and teens diagnosed with cancer can be treated successfully. Some several tests and treatments are performed to diagnose the disease -

Tests

Blood Tests - This help identifies the different kinds of cells in the child's blood. In case the cells are high or low, the test detects the types of cancer. Biopsy - In cases of brain cancer, Biopsy is the only available option to confirm the diagnosis. The type of biopsy is dependent on the location of the tumour. Bone Marrow Aspiration studies and biopsy- In this test, the marrow samples are examined and analyzed to study the fatty tissue inside the larger bones.

Doctors also use several other tests like lumbar puncture, ultrasound, compound tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, position imaging tomography and scans or radioisotope that help accurately detect the ailment.

Treatments Included

Chemotherapy

Radiation

Surgery

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Multimodal therapy

Steps For The Psychological Well-Being Of Parents

Family members often have difficulty understanding the realities of the child's illness. While the child undergoes turmoil, fostering an environment that breathes positivity, encouragement, and love becomes crucial. There are measures that parents must take to ensure their well-being during such challenging times, which include

Educating yourself - Ignorance is the tremendous adversity during such times, and as a parent, one must arm themselves with knowledge. Simple steps like maintaining a journal of a child's medical record and information regarding their condition can be helpful tools in alleviating stress. This also helps keep parents up-to-date on the treatment process and learn several other steps to care for their child at home. Maintain a routine - Maintaining a pattern around the treatment schedules can help the parents cope. While recovering from the shock of the child's illness may take some time, accepting the new normal and continuing regular activities will also help parents feel more in control. These practices also create scope for stress relief and help manage the situation more effectively. Seeking help from counsellors and support groups - Support groups are an excellent way to connect with other parents in similar situations. Sharing knowledge through tips, experiences and suggestions is not only a great morale booster for parents but can help them in steering through the journey in a more empowering and holistic way.

Conclusion

Every child deserves the gift of good health. While cancer is an uncontrollable disease, parents must remember that it is 'curable' and not the end of life. Early diagnosis helps secure the best outcomes in this race against time. Therefore, it is essential to stop fearing the C-word and build a more nurturing attitude towards cancer detection and treatment.