Exam is stressful time for both students and their parents. The CBSE board exams are going on and as a parent, you might be doing all you can to help your kid do well in the exam. Often parents give more importance on their kids’ diet and exercise during this time. Dear parents, there is one thing that you might be ignoring, which can affect your child’s performance. You should also be mindful of how they are sitting while studying.

While preparing for CBSE board exams, students spend a lot of time sitting on their desk. Sitting for long hours as well as poor posture can cause back and neck pain. Below are a few tips you can make your kids follow to avoid back and neck pain while studying for exams.

Encourage them to sit up straight

This means your kid’s head should be in an upright position. His or her knees should be spread slightly apart, and their feet should be planted firmly on the ground. Correct their posture as soon as you recognise they are slouching.

When we sit up straight, our spine is properly aligned and all the bones, muscles, and tendons give proper support to our body. When slouching, we are placing the pressure of our weight more on certain parts. This cause undue tension, particularly in the muscles and tendons of the lower back.

Slouching can also wear down the cartilage between the discs and joints, which can cause difficulty in moving around, as well as painful.

Get a comfortable chair for your child

A supportive chair will take pressure away from your child’s lower back. When he or she is comfortable in a chair, it may become easier for him or her to sit in front of your desk for long hours.

Make him use a PC rather than a laptop

When using a computer, the monitor should be an arm length away. The screen level should match their eyes, so that they don’t have to tilt at all. When reading a book, don’t let them put it flat on the desk. Instead ask them to hold it up and change positions regularly.

Allow a break after every 30 – 40 mins

Make sure you make them take a break after every 30 – 40 minutes. You cam let them go for a short walk, get fresh air or do some stretches. They can do shoulder shrugs and rolls to reduce tension in the shoulder blade and neck muscles.