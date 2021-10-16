Bronchiolitis Cases Rising Among Infants and Young Children Amidst Covid-19 pandemic: Docs

Bronchiolitis is a lung infection seen in infants and young children of age group 0-2 years.

Not treating the children at the right time can lead to low SPO2 levels, breathing problems, hospital admissions, viral pneumonia, and respiratory failure.

Pulmonary disorders are commonly seen among infants and children. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors are seeing a sudden rise in the number of cases of bronchiolitis caused due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in children. This is due to the seasonal occurrence as the rainy season is underway and winter is approaching now, the experts said, asking parents to make sure that there is a hygienic atmosphere at home, with appropriate ventilation for children.

There is an increasing number of children with bad cough, cold, and fever, indicating an outbreak in paediatric respiratory cases. Fortunately, they are non-Covid at present. The children test negative for Covid-19 but come positive for common cold viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or Parainfluenza viruses that is leading to bronchiolitis. This respiratory tract infection is taking a toll on children, two leading paediatricians from Pune highlighted in a statement.

What you need to know about Bronchiolitis

"Bronchiolitis is a lung infection seen in infants and young children of age group 0-2 years. It leads to inflammation, swelling, and congestion in the small airways (bronchioles) of the lung, and is commonly seen during the winter owing to cold weather," explained Dr Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

Bronchiolitis causes breathing problems.

Premature babies who were discharged from the hospital are more severely affected as their lungs are immature.

Most cases of bronchiolitis are caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This virus causes bronchiolitis that spreads via the air when one cough or sneezes or handshakes. Germs are present on hands, toys, faucets, doorknobs, tissues, and other surfaces, and they are contagious for several days or even weeks.

Children with Bronchiolitis complain of symptoms like wheezing, cold, rapid breathing, dry cough, congested or runny nose, poor feeding, irritability, tiredness, fever, sneezing, and a headache for a week.

Dr Parikh said he has treated around 100 children with this condition in the last 2 -3 months.

Why young children are at high risk of bronchiolitis?

According to Dr Parikh, infants and young children have weak lungs and immune systems which put them at the risk of bronchiolitis. Other factors that make them vulnerable to this viral infection include preterm birth, underlying lung condition, when the children haven't breastfed, second-hand smoke, spending a lot of time in crowded environments, and lack of hygiene.

The doctor cautioned that not treating the children at the right time can lead to low SPO2 levels, dehydration pauses in breathing, hospital admissions, viral pneumonia, and respiratory failure. "Moreover, children with RSV will be susceptible with Covid-19," he said.

Dr. Pradeep Alhate, Paediatrician, Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune added "RSV infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract leading to bronchiolitis that is an inflammation of the small airway passages entering the lungs. It occurs in young children, especially premature infants and those who have underlying lung disease, heart disease, or problems with their immune systems."

When a child needs hospitalization?

According Dr. Alhate, bronchiolitis starts like the common cold with cough, wheezing, difficulty in breathing symptoms that may last for a week to a month. Some may get cyanosis.

"Intercostal or costophrenic recession is an alarming sign needing hospitalization. Treatment is saline nasal drops, oxygen, propped up position, and ensuring good fluid intake," he stated.

Dr. Alhate cautioned parents to not to give any over-the-counter medication to the baby as the treating doctor will decide the line of treatment.

Because symptoms of RSV infection overlap with Covid-19, proper diagnosis is key. There is no vaccine to tackle this condition. So, prevention is the Key.

Dr Parikh added, "There is no specific treatment for RSV infection. The infection goes away within a week or two. Children will be given medication to ease symptoms like fever, cough, and cold. Some premature babies may get severely ill needing oxygen for which hospital or ICU admission is needed."

Tips to prevent bronchiolitis in children

As suggested by the doctors, below are some precautionary measures that can be helpful in preventing bronchiolitis:

Wash hands before touching children

Avoid kissing the baby or handshaking

Wear a mask near children

Keep the baby away from sick people

Avoiding social gatherings and crowded places with the babies till they turn 1.

Clean and disinfect the frequently touched surfaces

Cover mouth while coughing, and sneezing near the baby

Do not smoking when the baby is around

Wash the child's toys regularly

Breastfeed the baby

Keep children hydrated by giving enough fluids

Dr. Alhate, however, pointed out that many illnesses which usually are abundant in the rainy season are much less this year due to the Covid quarantine.

