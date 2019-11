If your little one's immune system overactive, he can suffer from autoimmune disorders. © Shutterstock

Our own organs or biological systems don’t generally inspire much curiosity. We remain happily ignorant about them and their ways of functioning till they keep working without any trouble. Take for instance our immune system. How many of us actually go beyond the vague understanding that it protects us from a range of infections? But it’ll help if you brush up your knowledge on this marvellously complex system of the body, especially if you have a child at home, because well-informed parents do make excellent caregivers.

The immune system is a complex network of cells (white blood cells), tissues, and organs. Harmful microbes have to make it past this defence mechanism to affect the body. Unfortunately, they are successful at times. The result? Viral and bacterial infections. Again, there are instances when the body’s fighter cells become super active and consequently, erratic. This also results in a range of medical conditions. Here, we tell you how to handle and an overactive one.

An overactive immune system invades the body’s healthy cells and tissues, triggering what we call autoimmune disorders. Although the reason is yet to be discovered, experts attribute it to a faulty genetic make-up. Unfortunately, autoimmune disorders mostly remain undiagnosed. This is primarily because clinical immunology is still at a nascent stage in our country and people do not know whom to go to. Though not preventable, these conditions can be managed really well, provided they are reported on time and correctly diagnosed by appropriate specialists. Here is the low-down on the most common autoimmune disorders that usually affect children.

JUVENILE IDIOPATHIC ARTHRITIS (JIA)

This joint disorder is the result of a combination of two factors: Multiple genetic abnormalities and various infections. Genetic abnormalities impel the immune cells to attack the joints.

Symptoms to watch out for

Visit a paediatric rheumatologist if your little one shows unexplained symptoms: Morning stiffness, swollen joints and immobility.

Line of treatment

Your doc will do a physical examination and suggest a few blood tests and an X-ray. The line of treatment includes oral medication.

The right move

Make her follow the doc’s instructions relating to posture, arrange for a foot rest, give her pens/pencil sand toothbrushes with a soft grip and tailor-made shoe inserts. Make him work out when the pain is in control. Swimming is the best option. Consult your rheumatologist before going in for any vaccination. Take her for eye check-ups at regular intervals. She may be prone to eye inflammation.

GLOMERULONEPHRITIS

This condition affects the kidney’s function of filtering blood and producing urine.

Symptoms to watch out for

Take your child to a paediatric nephrologist if you find symptoms like blood in the urine, decreased urine output, puffy eyes and swelling in the legs.

Line of treatment

He will suggest a battery of blood tests and urine analysis. Once diagnosed, we treat the condition with immunosuppressants. These oral medicines tame the overactive immune cells.

The right move

Limit her salt intake, keep her away from aerated drinks and fast food, and watch her weight.

SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS (SLE)

This is a rheumatic disorder that causes inflammation in any organ of the body including the kidney, skin, joints, etc. It is triggered by a combination of genetic abnormalities, environmental factors, and compromised immunity. SLE affects more girls than boys.

Symptoms to watch out for

See a paediatric rheumatologist if you observe any joint pain accompanied by rashes, unexplained fever, and ulcers in your child’s mouth.

Line of treatment

After blood and urine tests confirm the diagnosis, we treat children with low doses of steroids and other medicines.

The right move

Avoid exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. even on cloudy days. But if he must step out, generously apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and make him wear long-sleeved thick clothes. Take him for an eye check-up as he is susceptible to eye inflammation. Consult your rheumatologist before going in for any vaccination.

This is a small intestinal disorder caused by the body’s reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat. This normally affects people with a genetic predisposition.

Symptoms to watch out for

These include diarrhoea and frequent abdominal pain, anaemia and stunted growth. A paediatric gastroenterologist will be able to confirm the diagnosis.

Line of treatment

He will suggest blood tests and an endoscopic biopsy to confirm; if the results are positive, your doc will suggest that you keep your little one from wheat flour in any form.

The right move

Look for gluten-free food options in the market. Read the labels before picking up something. Pack her food while eating out but if you can’t, order rice instead of rotis. Also, check if the gravy dishes you ordered contain any flour. Keep her on calcium, iron, and vitamin D supplements. A kid with celiac disease may also have thyroiditis and diabetes. So take her to an endocrinologist for a yearly check-up.