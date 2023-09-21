Airborne Infections: How Do You Protect Your Child From Conjunctivitis?
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : September 21, 2023 5:10 PM IST
With the recent spread of conjunctivitis and other airborne infections, as parents, your concerns may be naturally heightened. Airborne diseases spread when tiny droplets from an infected person cough, sneeze, or others inhale talk. Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, can also spread through contact with infected surfaces or objects, making it doubly important to be cautious. Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician & Adolescent Specialist at Fayth Clinic, shares a few points on how you can shield your child:
Understanding Airborne Infections: These infections include respiratory illnesses like the flu and cold and conditions like conjunctivitis, which spread through droplets or contact. Being aware & having knowledge is the first line of defence. Please discuss with your children why it is necessary to maintain hygiene.
Regular Hand Hygiene: Emphasize frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds with your child. Keeping hands clean can prevent the transfer of germs from surfaces to the face. For younger children, supervise their hand washing, and for older children and teenagers, emphasize the importance of handwashing to prevent infections.
Avoid Touching Eyes, Nose, and Mouth:Teach your child the importance of not touching their face, especially the eyes. This can prevent the spread of infections like conjunctivitis.
Use Clean Towels and pillowcases: Ensure your child uses a clean towel, particularly for their face. If they have conjunctivitis, ensure pillowcases and towels are changed daily and not shared. Towels, handkerchiefs, pillowcases, and sheets should never be shared.
Air Purifiers: An air purifier in your child's room can decrease airborne pathogens, offering added protection.
Improve Indoor Air Quality: Ventilate homes by regularly opening windows. Fresh air can dilute and disperse airborne pathogens.
Nutrition & Immunity: A well-balanced diet can boost your child's immune system.
Educate on Respiratory Etiquette: Dispose of tissues immediately and wash hands. Wearing a mask if there is a respiratory infection is necessary as it prevents the spread of disease in the community.
Stay Updated: Regularly check advisories from health agencies. Being informed allows you to take timely precautions.
Discussions: Talk with your child about these infections in an age-appropriate manner. Children are more likely to follow certain precautions when they know why they are essential. They will also ensure that other family members follow precautions.
Proactive measures and awareness are paramount in safeguarding our children from airborne infections, including conjunctivitis. Let's strive for a healthy environment for our children.