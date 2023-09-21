Airborne Infections: How Do You Protect Your Child From Conjunctivitis?

Proactive measures and awareness are paramount in safeguarding our children from airborne infections, including conjunctivitis.

With the recent spread of conjunctivitis and other airborne infections, as parents, your concerns may be naturally heightened. Airborne diseases spread when tiny droplets from an infected person cough, sneeze, or others inhale talk. Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, can also spread through contact with infected surfaces or objects, making it doubly important to be cautious. Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician & Adolescent Specialist at Fayth Clinic, shares a few points on how you can shield your child:

Proactive measures and awareness are paramount in safeguarding our children from airborne infections, including conjunctivitis. Let's strive for a healthy environment for our children.

RECOMMENDED STORIES