If you didn't know already, air pollution in India is getting worse by the second. The unhealthy air has become unbreathable, especially due to the particulate matter in emissions from farm fires that took place in winters. Wildfire is believed to be more harmful to public health than any other source of particulate matter air pollution, suggests a study published in Nature Communications. While air pollution puts everyone in danger, children are at higher risk of developing certain diseases.

A Stanford-led study found the kids exposed to air pollution such as wildfire smoke and car exhaust are at a higher risk of developing heart disease and other ailments when they grow older. The study analyzed the effects of air pollution on cardiovascular health and the immune system in children.

Air Pollution Causes Changes These Health Problems In Children

According to the study published in the Nature Scientific Reports, air pollution causes changes in the immune system and affect heart health. It can lead to diseases such as asthma and respiratory diseases. Even low levels of air pollution can affect a child's genes and cause blood pressure and elevate the risk of disease in adulthood. For the study, the researchers studied the data of Hispanic children aged 6 to 8 in Fresno, California. The team estimated average air pollution exposures for a day, a week and 1,3,6, and 12 months before every participant visited.

Lead author Mary Prunicki, director of the air pollution and health research at Stanford’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research said, “I think this is compelling enough for a paediatrician to say that we have evidence air pollution causes changes in the immune and cardiovascular system associated not only with asthma and respiratory diseases, as has been shown before. It looks like even brief air pollution exposure can actually change the regulation and expression of children’s genes and perhaps alter blood pressure, potentially laying the foundation for increased risk of disease later in life.”

What Can You Do Protect Your Child From Environmental Risks?

As per the data by the World Health Organization, air pollution is one of the leading causes of death in children. A kid breathes faster than adults, making them more susceptible to health problems infused by inhaling unhealthy air. With the deteriorating air quality, parents need to be careful and protect their kids from respiratory problems.