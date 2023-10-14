Adolescent Spine Pain: The Impact Of Excessive Screen Time

Balancing screen time with physical activity and promoting good posture is vital to ensuring a pain-free thoracic spine for the younger generation.

The growing prevalence of thoracic spine pain among adolescents, a condition often overlooked but can have significant long-term consequences, is a highly concerning issue in recent times. Dr Siddharth Shah, Consultant Paediatric Spine Surgery, NH SRCC Hospital, Mumbai, shares that it's critical to comprehend the reasons, symptoms, and preventive measures linked to thoracic spine discomfort in today's digital age, where teenagers spend excessive time staring at displays.

Understanding TSP

The thoracic spine is in the mid and upper back, consisting of 12 vertebrae. Thoracic spine pain refers to discomfort or pain in this area. It can occur for various reasons, but it is often linked to prolonged screen time and poor posture in adolescents.

Trigger Points

Poor Posture: Slouching while using digital devices places excessive strain on the thoracic spine, leading to pain and discomfort. Sedentary Lifestyle: Insufficient physical activity and extended screen time contribute to weakened back muscles, exacerbating the issue. Heavy Backpacks: Carrying heavy school bags on one shoulder can lead to imbalanced spinal load distribution and pain. Text Neck: Constantly looking down at screens encourages a forward head posture, increasing thoracic spine stress.

Major Symptoms

Dull, aching pain in the upper and mid-back region. Muscle stiffness and tension. Difficulty in maintaining an upright posture. Radiating discomfort to the shoulders or neck. Tingling or numbness in the arms in severe cases.

Prevention Is The Key

Ergonomic Screen Use: Maintain eye-level screen positioning to reduce the strain on the thoracic spine. Perform stretching exercises and take regular breaks. Proper Posture: Encourage adolescents to sit with straight backs, shoulders relaxed, and feet flat on the ground. Use ergonomic chairs and desks. Limit Screen Time: Promote a healthful equilibrium between physical activity and screen time. While using a digital device, set specific time limits. Backpack Safety: Advice using backpacks with padded straps and distributing weight evenly. Ensure backpacks do not exceed 10-15% of body weight. Exercise and Strengthening: Promote regular exercise routines, including back-strengthening exercises. Stretching exercises and yoga can enhance posture and posture.

Way Forward

Thoracic spine pain among adolescents is a growing concern, attributed mainly to prolonged screen time and poor posture. By educating adolescents and parents about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures, we can help individuals adopt healthier habits and protect their spine from potential long-term damage. Balancing screen time with physical activity and promoting good posture is vital to ensuring a pain-free thoracic spine for the younger generation.

