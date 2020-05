These are your child’s growing up years and there is no way that you can afford to let him or her miss out on exercises. @Shutterstock

Physical activity is very important for a growing child. But thanks to the current lockdown, it is not possible for kids to go to the playground and parks. They are confined inside the house and this may be taking a toll on their mental and physical health and fitness. As a parent, you need to be conscious of this fact and actively try to do something about it. These are your child's growing up years and there is no way that you can afford to let him or her miss out on exercises. Regular exercise will also help your child maintain an ideal body weight, which is itself is good for health. It will also improve his mental prowess.

Here, let us take a look at a few exercises that you can make your kid perform while you are in lockdown.

Planks

This works the core, abs and the back.

Directions

Get down on all four and rest your forearms on the ground.

Keep the arms parallel to your body at shoulder-width distance.

Keep your head in line with your back.

Slightly lift the legs and the core a little putting pressure on the toes.

Hold this position for as long as it is comfortable.

Repeat 5 times.

Push-ups

This will give your kid a complete whole body workout.

Direction

Lie down on your stomach and place your palms on the floor.

Raise the body using the arms. Your weight must be supported by your hands and balls of the feet.

Lower yourself till your torso touches the ground and your elbows are at a 90° angle.

Inhale as you move down and exhale while rising.

Repeat 5 times.

Crunches

This upper-body exercise will improve agility. Even a very young child can perform this.

Directions

Lie on the floor on your back with feet hip-width apart and knees bent.

Place hands behind the head, with thumbs behind the ears.

Tilt your chin up and pull your abdomen in.

Now lift your neck, head, and shoulder off the ground.

Hold the posture for a moment and lower your body to the ground.

Repeat 5 times.

Lunges

This builds endurance and improves overall strength.

Direction

Stand with feet hip-width apart and keep the back straight.

Look at a point in front of you.

Now, the right leg forward and lean the body to the front.

Lower yourself till the right knee makes a 90° angle.

Keep the back straight.

Use the right foot to push upward and return to the 90° position.

Repeat this forward lunge with the other leg.

Repeat 5 times on both sides.

Stretch

This will improve flexibility and improves muscle coordination. It also boosts circulation.

Directions

Sit with your back straight and stretch both legs as wide as you can.

Hold the right knee with the right hand.

Lift the left hand to the top of the head and lean towards the right. Feel the stretch.

Keep breathing normally.

Repeat it on other side.

Repeat 5 times on both sides.