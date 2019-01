For new parents, it is often difficult to comprehend and manage the health concerns their newborn faces. A relatively common issue in newborns is the incidence of pneumonia. This occurs when a bacterial infection in one or both the lungs, causes inflammation; the air sacks are filled with fluid, making it difficult to breathe. It may present in different ways and show different signs at different times. Keeping yourself alert, and having adequate knowledge, will help you factor out the possibilities and risks. However, if these symptoms arise, it is wise to consult your doctor immediately.

Here are some of the signs of pneumonia in newborn babies to help prevent the illness from escalating:

– Fever: “Fever in a newborn may develop for various reasons. Fevers generally pass on once the germs are fought off, strengthening their immunity over time. Persistent fever, fever not relieved by medicines, high-grade fever, fever making baby very dull or lethargic are symptoms which indicate bad infection or infection that must get a Paediatrician’s immediate attention, ” says Dr Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant, Pediatric & Neonatal Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

– Fast Breathing accompanied by abnormal sounds like wheezing: It is common for a baby to have different rhythms of breathing throughout the day. Pneumonia is the disease of the lung. So as the pneumonia progresses, the child will start breathing faster. “Some babies may develop wheezing (a high-pitched whistling sound made while you breathe) cold weather can be one of the causes. If pneumonia progresses, the breathing of babies or children can become laboured also. However, if wheezy breathing is consistent and does not go away within a few hours, it is worth seeing a doctor. It is also important to keep a watch out for flaring nostrils as this could mean that the Lungs are deeply impacted, ” says Dr Jesal.

– Short, rapid and shallow breathing: Due to the fluid trapped in the Lungs, it becomes difficult to breathe. Shallow breathing is a bad sign in smaller children; mostly it is accompanied by a very dull baby or a child. It’s a medical emergency. Rush to an ER.

– Reluctance to feed: Smaller infants or children become very fussy and non-cooperative when it comes to feeding during an acute infection. But if they drink less, which make them prone to develop dehydration and increase their weakness. However, as a parent, it is important to keep a track on the feeding schedule even if your baby is asleep. If the baby is not eating and not drinking or becomes lethargic or does not pass urine or passes dark urine is a concern where emergency help of paediatrician should be sought for and baby may need hospitalization during any acute febrile illness.

– Abdomen retractions: Keep a close watch on your baby’s torso where the rib cage and abdomen meet. If there is a sucking motion when he breathes, also known as retraction, this could mean that your baby has difficulty in breathing. These babies require hospitalization.

Parents must be aware that there is no sure way that a cold could be followed by Pneumonia. However, taking a few steps to ensure the possibility is minimized is indeed always healthier, suggests Dr

1. Ensure there is sufficient liquid intake like coconut water, ORS

2. Give medicine to reduce discomfort like prescribed fever medicines and cough syrups

3. Keep a watch on urine colour

4. Lesser chances of hospitalization with smaller babies, as early interventions can improve outcomes.