13 Ways To Control Diabetes Levels Among Children

Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes: How To Control Sugar Levels Among Children?

Glucose (blood sugar) is a crucial energy source for the brain and muscle cells. Insulin is a hormone which helps glucose get into your cells and provide energy. Until recently, the standard type of diabetes in children was Type 1, also known as Juvenile diabetes. In this type, the pancreas does not make insulin. The leading cause of this is unhealthy eating habits and obesity. In this type of diabetes, the body cannot use the produced insulin.

The kids can risk diabetes if they have a family history of diabetes, do not exercise, are not physically active, and are obese or overweight. Some children, especially those who are prediabetics or have Type 2 diabetes, may or may not have symptoms. But those with Type 1 diabetes show signs more quickly. Some symptoms are feeling more thirsty than usual, wanting to use the washroom often, losing weight without trying, and feeling tired and weak, to name a few.

So How To Control Or Restrict The Onset Of Diabetes In Kids?

Here are a few suggestions by Dr Amruta Joshi, Consultant Pathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited:

1. Drink around 3 litres of water daily

2. Eat more fruits and fresh vegetables

3. Eat slowly; take at least 20-25 minutes to finish your meal

4. Take kids along while shopping for fruits and vegetables

5. Have meals together as a family

6. Serve small portions; let the kids ask for seconds

7. Reward the children by spending quality time with them rather than sweets and chocolates.

8. Take your kids for 45 minutes of physical activity like jogging or take them to a nearby park to play

9. Take parents and kids yoga/fitness classes together

10. Take their input as to what sport/game they would like to play in the park and increase their interest in the sport

11. Go on hikes or trekking

12. Take walks together post meals

13. Limit screen time to 1 hour per day

But If Diabetes Has Already Set In:

Test your child's blood and give medicines prescribed by the doctors Follow a meal plan Promote exercise and increase physical activity Get regular check-ups done.

Kids are still growing and have reached maturity. So, if they are overweight, the aim is to slow down their weight gain and allow average growth and development. Don't stress them out or make them feel conscious about their weight.

