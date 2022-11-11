13 Ways To Control Diabetes Levels Among Children

Glucose (blood sugar) is a crucial energy source for the brain and muscle cells. Insulin is a hormone which helps glucose get into your cells and provide energy. Until recently, the standard type of diabetes in children was Type 1, also known as Juvenile diabetes. In this type, the pancreas does not make insulin. The leading cause of this is unhealthy eating habits and obesity. In this type of diabetes, the body cannot use the produced insulin.
The kids can risk diabetes if they have a family history of diabetes, do not exercise, are not physically active, and are obese or overweight. Some children, especially those who are prediabetics or have Type 2 diabetes, may or may not have symptoms. But those with Type 1 diabetes show signs more quickly. Some symptoms are feeling more thirsty than usual, wanting to use the washroom often, losing weight without trying, and feeling tired and weak, to name a few.
So How To Control Or Restrict The Onset Of Diabetes In Kids?
Here are a few suggestions by Dr Amruta Joshi, Consultant Pathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited:
Kids are still growing and have reached maturity. So, if they are overweight, the aim is to slow down their weight gain and allow average growth and development. Don't stress them out or make them feel conscious about their weight.