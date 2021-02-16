Right nutrition is essential for everyone’s survival including your kids. They, in fact need extra attention when it comes to their dietary requirements.

Cavities are a common problem during childhood years. Caries or tooth decay is, in fact, one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood. Children who suffer from this often have to go through a lot of pain and it is likely that they may also miss school and get lower grades than their peers. Yet, this is a preventable condition. But for this, it is necessary to get timely care and regular checkups to maintain children’s dental health. Also Read - Self-controlled children likelier to grow up to be healthier adults: Here's how to teach your child self-control

While many parents feel that COVID-19 has made it difficult to get dental care for their children, some noticed improvements in how their children are taking care of their teeth and gums at home during the pandemic, according to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan poll in the US. For many parents, it was an inconvenience to find that many dental clinics had closed or reduced patient visits to urgent cases. Also Read - Detoxify your mouth with these homemade mouthwashes

Lengthy wait time for appointments

According to officials who conducted the poll, regular preventive dental care helps keep children’s teeth healthy and allows providers to address any tooth decay or dental problems before they become more serious. The findings highlight how the pandemic may have disrupted families’ dental care and exasperated potential disparities among those with insurance barriers. Some parents attempted to continue their child’s regular dental check-ups, only to find a lengthy wait time for an appointment. Also Read - Parenting tips: Hope you’re not making this biggest parenting mistake

But, there’s a silver lining

But the Mott Poll report revealed a silver lining too: One in four parents described improvements in how their children are taking care of their teeth and gums at home during the pandemic. The nationally representative report is based on responses from 1,882 parents with at least one child aged 3-18.

Importance of regular checkups

The American Association of Pediatric Dentists recommends that children receive regular teeth cleaning and exams every six months, starting when their first tooth comes in. Check-ups provide a consistent opportunity to identify and treat tooth decay, to apply protective treatments like sealants and fluoride varnish, and to educate parents and children about good dental hygiene. But to protect patients and staff, some dental offices have changed or limited their operations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Impact on preventive dental care

Sixty per cent of parents in the poll have tried to get preventive dental care for their child since the pandemic started. While most got an appointment in the usual time frame, 24 per cent experienced a delay, and 7 per cent could not get an appointment at all, said the report. Overall, one in three parents feel COVID-19 has made it harder to get preventive dental care for their child.

Tips for parents

Even if a dentist’s clinic is currently out of reach, you, as a parent, can still ensure your child’s dental health stays robust. For this you need to keep a few things in mind.

Diet is important for strong and healthy teeth. Include good sources of calcium like yogurt, broccoli, and milk to your child’s diet.

Include more fruits and vegetables in your child’s snacks instead of sweet treats.

Ensure that your child brushes his or her teeth twice daily.

Avoid juice or soda and replace it with plain water.

(With inputs from IANS)