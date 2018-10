Adolescence is one of the most turbulent phases in life. It is a time of both physical and emotional changes and no matter how well-adjusted a teenager may be, there are times when they do not understand how to handle the transition into adulthood. It is normal for them to feel low or sad often thanks to several hormonal changes they experience – from emotional highs to stress and heartache. However, in some teenagers, these feelings may persist longer and not qualify as plain moodiness but a serious mental health condition often leading to suicidal thoughts and behaviour. Depression in teenagers may be hereditary or due to several other factors. They may develop feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy over exam marks, struggle to find acceptance among peers, be the victim of bullying or have a negative sense of their body image. Depression could also be a long-term consequence of environmental stress.

Recent statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that 1 in 4 Indian children in the age group of 13 to 15 years suffers from depression. The report also states that about 25 per cent of adolescents are “depressed” and “sad or hopeless” while 11 per cent are “distracted” and have a hard time staying focused on their work. Though it is a recognized problem, many teenagers are apprehensive of speaking about it, fearing the stigma associated with the condition. The result is that these issues are often shoved under the carpet until the condition exacerbates.

Understanding the signs of depression in teens

Dr Akshata Bhat, Psychiatrist at Lybrate says, “ One can find a noticeable change in the thinking and behaviour of a depressed teen. Lack of motivation, withdrawal from others, and staying in their room for hours are some initial signs one should watch out for. Some other symptoms are apathy, complaints of pains, including headaches, stomachaches, low back pain, or fatigue, difficulty concentrating or in making decisions, excessive or inappropriate guilt, irresponsible or rebellious behaviour, general loss of interest in food, memory loss, sadness, anxiety, or a feeling of hopelessness and preoccupation with death and dying, staying awake at night and sleeping during the day, and sudden drop in school performance, use of alcohol or drugs.”

Managing depression in teens

Early diagnosis and treatment can go a long way in helping them. Further, parents, family members, and friends can offer much-needed support by keeping the following points in mind.

• “Understand that it is a very crucial phase for your child and avoid the urge to criticize or pass judgment. Listen to what may be bothering them and allow them to communicate their feelings to you. Be there for them fully and unconditionally. Be gentle but persistent. Respect the child’s comfort level while still emphasizing your concern and willingness to listen,” Dr Akshata says.

• Do not try to talk them out of it but rather acknowledge their feelings. Simply doing so can help them feel understood and supported. If you still need to understand, try turning to a trusted third party: school teachers, a friend, etc.

• Encourage healthy eating habits and make sure their diet is full of fresh fruits, vegetables, and multi-grains. A healthy gut has a direct link with the mood disorders. Make sure they get adequate physical activity every day. This will help stimulate endorphins and in turn boost their mood.

• Shut off devices during bedtime and help them focus through meditation or other relaxation techniques. It is important to also ensure that they get adequate sleep failing which the symptoms of depression are only likely to become worse.