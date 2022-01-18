Stuttering In Children: When To See A Speech Therapist?

Stuttering is one of the most misunderstood speech disorders. Here, let's address a few myths associated with stuttering, its causes and treatment.

Simply put, stuttering is a disruption in smooth flow of fluency in speech with hesitancies, prolongation, or repetitions of words. It may or may not be accompanied by overt behaviors or tics. It is one of the most misunderstood speech disorders. Research now tells us that stuttering can be neurogenic, psychogenic, or developmental. However, the exact cause of stuttering is unknown, and it is still an area of extensive study. This is precisely why a person who stutters is not yet fully understood. The myths associated with stuttering cause more damage than the stutter itself.

Stuttering among young children is observed as part of learning to speak in children between the ages of 2-5 years. However, if it persists beyond 6 months with other speech and language problems, it needs to be evaluated by a qualified speech and language pathologist. A speech and language therapist is a professional who will assess the child on an individual basis and provide advice regarding managing any speech difficulties. There are early intervention programmes to guide and support kids and parents to cope up with various communication challenges. Many children do not receive help at the right age and become adult stutterers because of the many perceptions, prejudices, ignorance or half-baked knowledge associated with stuttering. This mindset is one of the reasons why children don't get help on time to manage their stuttering.

There has been great advancement in technology and knowledge in all areas, but as always dissipation of the same to the common man hasn't happened. Since India is a country with many ancient medical practices (stuttering finds a mention in our ancient sciences) and strong influence of the family on individual choices, there is always a delay in approaching the right professional help. In most cases, the advice and treatment recommendations given by the elders at home and in the neighbourhood causes more harm than good. Through this article, let's address a few myths associated with stuttering, its causes and treatment.

TRENDING NOW

Popular myths about the causes of stuttering

MYTH 1: Family history causes stuttering: There are many who believe that family dynamics, history, upbringing, faulty/bad parenting are some of the causes for stutter.

Fact: The truth is that nobody knows the exact cause of stuttering. Therefore, it is definitely wrong to attribute stutter to family history and dynamics.

MYTH 2: Nervousness and low self-confidence causes stuttering

You may like to read

Fact: Reality is that, though fear and stress may worsen stuttering, their negative experiences around it makes them anxious and ashamed. Nervousness is not the cause of stuttering, though stuttering causes nervousness. Counselling, which is part of therapy, helps people who stutter to deal with fears and societal attitudes towards them.

MYTH 3: Those who stutter aren't smart

Fact: The reality is that just disruption in speech fluency is not a marker for intelligence. Many stutterers have high IQ and are high achievers.

MYTH 4: Children will outgrow stutter

Fact: If a child continues to stutter beyond six months, it's time you seek help. Without proper guidance and handholding, a child cannot manage their stutter. Getting help at the right time by the right professional is the path to help a child facing these communication issues.

Myths about managing stuttering

In addition to myths about the causes of stuttering, there are a number of misconceptions on some of the ways it can be treated or managed. Here are a few:

Myth 1: Ayurveda medication

Stuttering is not a disease that needs medication.

Myth 2: Astrology advice help children with stutter

Coloured stones and rituals do not correct stutter. Whatever may be your belief, please do take speech therapy services by a qualified and certified speech language pathologist.

Myth 3: Taking a deep breath, relaxing, calming down will help with stuttering

This advice increases the pressure on them to speak properly. The person who stutters must have already tried it himself without advice.

Endless advice is available at the touch of a finger, but they are all generalized advice. A qualified speech pathologist will be able to provide one-to-one therapy guidelines specific to that individual after thorough assessment using formal and informal standardized testing tools. These tools are streamlined towards bringing about positive changes in the individual's communication techniques. Finally, stuttering per se is not important, it is how effective a communicator you become by overcoming all the negative perception in society associated with it is what is important.

The article is written by Sheela Prakash, an audiologist and speech therapist with over 39 years of experience.Since 2017, Sheela Prakash has been associated with Nightingales Home Health Services, Bangalore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES