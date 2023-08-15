Should Gender-Neutral Parenting Be Made A New Trend?

Gender-neutral parenting is a need of an hour, and more parents should support it to eradicate the existing gender conformities for their children.

Gender conformity is not a new term to discuss here, and it has been used so many times earlier that it has now become a clich . Gender is a social construct imposed on people by the world so they can assert and affirm that they're part of only the gender identity which society has made for them. As people are becoming more aware of their rights to choose their identity and gender non-conformities, there is still a lack of awareness among parents to promote gender-neutral parenting.

What Is Gender-Neutral Parenting?

It is a form of parenting where parents consider their newborn as their bias, the amalgamation of them and their babies. This parenting style is often famous amongst progressive people who think of eradicating discrimination against their children from birth. They raise children who are not forced to choose a particular gender identity, for example, liking a pink dress for girls and a blue shirt for boys because that is the right thing to do. Children are just new beings in the world that need assistance to feel comfortable in whatever way they identify themselves, and gender-neutral parenting helps them do so.

But Should Gender-Neutral Parenting Be Made A New Trend?

To answer that, firstly, we should identify how many parents worldwide are aware of the term. SomSome parents agree with the idea, while others dislike the concept and think that gender-neutral parenting can make it difficult for the child to adjust to the outer surroundings.

But the truth is the opposite; children born under gender-neutral parenting learn how to decide without prejudice. They feel more liberated and happy.

Benefits Of Gender-Neutral Parenting

These are some benefits of gender-neutral parenting:

Children can focus more on inner qualities. This might help them in becoming more compassionate. They will have respect for others who are different. Children tend to develop strong friendships across gender lines when raised to appreciate everyone equally.

Conclusion

Parents protect their children from the potentially detrimental influence of the gender binary; they help create a safe place for children, which is required while growing up. A boy should not necessarily choose from cars, action toys and Superman, while on the other hand, kitchen sets, princess costumes or dolls should not be the only options for girls.

So, even if gender-neutral parenting is not a trend, it should be made a trend! People should not stigmatise and divide what a child should be like without letting them understand their identity.

It makes children feel excluded and ashamed of what they want to be. Instead, parents should be responsible for creating a free space for their children in their early parenting years. So that they don't feel limited while choosing what they like and don't feel burdened by their roles in society.

